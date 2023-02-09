17-year-old killed in drive-by near Liberty Park that injured 2 others

The area where a 17-year-old was shot and killed near Liberty Park is shown Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Police said a 17-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting that injured two others.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey with a Washington license plate, after they received a tip, Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs said. Police did not release the location where they found the Odyssey.

The extent of the other two victims’ injuries was unclear.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue, just above Liberty Park. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds, including one dead, and administered aid before medics arrived and took over, Spokane Police Lt. Kurt Reese said on Wednesday.

The 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue turns to a gravel road that comes to a dead end a couple of hundred feet away. The 17-year-old’s body was located between the dead end and a staircase that leads to Liberty Park.

Several new duplexes and an apartment complex have been built along the 1700 block since 2018.