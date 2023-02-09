A Grip on Sports: Another trade shakes up the NBA and another couple jerseys rise to the McCarthey rafters

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Sure, there was one of those blockbuster NBA trade-deadline deals last night. But we’ve seen those before. What we haven’t seen happens this weekend at Gonzaga.

• Put yourself in Mat Ishbia’s place. You’ve just spent billions to buy the Phoenix Suns. You want to make a splash, especially the during a week in which the Valley of the Sun is hosting not only the Super Bowl but the PGA Tour’s most raucous event. What do you do?

You greenlight forfeiting your franchise’s future, that’s what. OK, that’s the negative way of looking at Wednesday’s blockbuster-of-all-blockbuster trades, Kevin Durant leaving the Brooklyn Nets for the Suns. But we see it that way a bit. C’mon, four first-round picks and three players?

The 34-year-old Durant is a unique talent. An overwhelming one? We’re not sure. He’s shined wherever he’s played, including that long-ago rookie year in Seattle, but he’s only won a couple titles. And it took playing with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to make those happen.

Everywhere else, Durant has lived an unrealized dream of dominance. Now he is Phoenix. He’ll team with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton in a lineup that should cause shivers through the rest of the NBA.

If they all stay healthy. Not a given, not with Paul’s age (37), Booker’s recent history and Ayton’s physical nature night in and night out.

We’ll see how it plays out. But if you gave us the field in a bet, we would take it and not quibble about giving you good odds.

• Dan Dickau played on enough NBA teams there is odds-on chance any name we would have thrown out above could have qualified for the descriptor “former Dan Dickau teammate.”

But before he began his seven-team, six-year NBA odyssey, Dickau was an All-American point guard for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The first of a chosen few who have helped elevate the Zags from mid-major oblivion to a national brand. And tonight, he will become one of the chosen few who has his number in the McCarthey Athletic Center rafters.

Frank Burgess. John Stockton. Adam Morrison. Kelly Olynyk. And now Dickau. The Kennel’s rafters are getting crowded. And will become even more Saturday, when Courtney Vandersloot’s jersey will be elevated as well.

What a weekend it will be for Gonzaga. Though there is one oddity, at least as we see it.

Tonight’s game, against USF, will be broadcast on ESPN2. What? Doesn’t it seem more appropriate that it be on KHQ? With Greg Heister, Dickau and Richard Fox describing the ceremony in detail? And arguing, jokingly, that Dickau’s number, if not his hair, seems out of place?

After all, it’s as one of the color analysts on the local GU broadcast that a new generation of Zag fans have come to know Dickau. His basketball exploits? Ancient history.

That’s not the case with Vandersloot, the first (appropriately) women’s player to be honored. She’s still toiling in the WNBA, an all-star point guard who just left her original team, the Chicago Sky, after 12 seasons to join Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu to form the league’s first super team in New York.

With her addition in the Kennel rafters during the Portland game this week, that group is a truly super team as well.

• Golden State won an NBA title last summer, its first since Durant left. That had to hurt. He looked around, saw how dysfunctional Brooklyn was and wanted out. He got his wish. Now he needs to win it all to show his stature. At least that’s our CliffsNotes version of the trade. Until later …