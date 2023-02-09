Airway Heights police locate escaped Eastern State Hospital patient
Feb. 9, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:05 p.m.
An Eastern State Hospital patient who walked away from the facility on Tuesday evening was located on Wednesday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
An Airway Heights Police officer located Silas W. Finley, 21, and took him into custody. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Finley was a civil commitment patient with a history of self-harm, mental disorders and substance abuse. He may have posed a threat to himself or others, the sheriff’s office said.
Hospital staff reported that Finley was reported missing from the hospital campus in Medical Lake at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
