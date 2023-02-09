The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 43° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Airway Heights police locate escaped Eastern State Hospital patient

Feb. 9, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:05 p.m.

Eastern State Hospital's campus in Medical Lake (JESSE TINSLEY)
Eastern State Hospital's campus in Medical Lake (JESSE TINSLEY)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

An Eastern State Hospital patient who walked away from the facility on Tuesday evening was located on Wednesday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

An Airway Heights Police officer located Silas W. Finley, 21, and took him into custody. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Finley was a civil commitment patient with a history of self-harm, mental disorders and substance abuse. He may have posed a threat to himself or others, the sheriff’s office said.

Hospital staff reported that Finley was reported missing from the hospital campus in Medical Lake at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety