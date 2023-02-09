Body found at Havana and Second on Wednesday night

A man was shot and killed in a reported shooting in Spokane Valley on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department on Thursday morning.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:40 p.m. located at the 4300 block of Second Avenue, near Havana Street, where they found a man who was lying on the living room floor of a residence. The caller who reported the incident said the shooting occurred two hours prior.

Police did not find anyone else inside the residence, but said that three other people were contacted at the property and released without charges. Initial information indicated that the man did not live at the residence but was known to the residents who did live there.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s identity and cause of death will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Spokane Valley police said it is not clear if the shooting death is connected to a drive-by shooting in the Perry District on Wednesday night that killed one person and injured two. Spokane police are investigating that shooting.

Detectives remained at the scene of the shooting through Thursday morning during the investigation. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

The report will be updated.