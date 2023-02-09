Derrick Stroup will return to Spokane to deliver comedy but don’t ask the comic to take a hike

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Derrick Stroup is smart enough to perform at the Spokane Comedy Club during Super Bowl weekend, but not on Sunday.

“It’s all about the game then,” Stroup said. “It’s like a national holiday and the focus is on football.”

Stroup, 38, is obsessed with football. “I don’t know if there is a comic that’s more into the game than me.”

The Alabama native who grew up in the heart of SEC country admits that he’s in the select group known as Washington Commanders fans.

“It’s been difficult being a fan of that team with how ownership and everything has gone over recent years, but your team is your team,” Stroup said. “It’s a long road for fans of the Commanders, but you can’t lose faith.”

Stroup, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, was shocked to learn that his team’s iconic former quarterback, Mark Rypien, who was the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, grew up and lives in Spokane. Stroup was at a loss for words when asked what he would do if the Shadle Park High School (and Washington State University) alum checked out one of his shows.

“I would probably die if Mark Rypien came to the Spokane Comedy Club,” Stroup said. “I would pass out if he came by. I wouldn’t be able to handle that.”

The star-struck Stroup will crack wise about the game he loves. “Doesn’t (Cincinnati Bengals quarterback) Joe Burrow look like a villain from ‘90s movies with his haircut and all of the weird stuff he wears,” Stroup said. “Why doesn’t anyone call him on that?”

Stroup moved from Alabama to Denver in 2015, and the change in altitude has impacted his material. “Once you move west of Kansas City you find a very different breed of white people,” Stroup cracked. “The white people are healthier in that part of the country. Everyone is riding bicycles. Where I come from in Alabama, we’re scared to death to primarily drive around on a bike. If you ride a bike in Alabama it means you’ve been tagged for DUIs. But in Denver, the more money you make, the more likely you’re riding a bike to work. It’s strange.”

Stroup sees many common denominators between Denver and Spokane. “The people in those cities are so much alike,” Stroup said. “It’s about the outdoors in both cities. Both cities are cold and full of snow during the winter and so many people in Denver and Spokane ride bikes.”

The outdoors appeals to Stroup, but there are certain activities that he will not engage in while trying to get into shape. “I hate hiking,” Stroup said. “It’s popular in Denver and I’m sure it’s popular in Spokane. I don’t get why people go off into the woods. I don’t want to get out there and get lost and have a panic attack among the trees. If I’m going to have a panic attack, it’s going to be in my kitchen where there are Pop-Tarts and bourbon. I also don’t want to be walking around on a path with people in their Sorel boots.”

Stroup has a warning for women attracted to men who hike. “Don’t do it, ladies,” Stroup said. “I know women are looking for the outdoor type but if a guy asks you to go on a date and it’s a hike, you know what you’re in for. Guys who ask girls on dates that are hikes are the brokest dudes you’ll ever meet. These guys can’t afford to take you to Chili’s for the fajita combo and margaritas. Instead their finishing move is watching the sunset with you. Yeah, that sunset is mind blowing. It won’t happen again until tomorrow and it’s free again.”

Fashion perplexes Stroup. He scratches his head when discussing how popular Carhartt jackets, jeans and hunting apparel have become .

“It’s so weird to me since what people wear changes,” Stroup said. “I just moved into a hipster neighborhood and I’m surprised that people are now into Carhartt. When I started wearing Carhartt it was for people who struggled with math and ate deer meat. Now I see people wearing Carhartt coming out of Teslas. The world is changing.”

Stroup busts stereotypes since he’s anything but a slow-talking Southerner. Stroup is a witty, silver tongued entertainer who enjoys engaging the audience.

“Just because I’m from West Virginia or Alabama doesn’t mean what you might think,” Stroup said. “It’s kind of like being a fan of the Washington Commanders. We’re not who you think we are either. We’ve been suffering for a long time. It’s been more than 30 years since we last won a Super Bowl and that was the one Mark Rypien won. Since Mark Rypien is from Spokane, I owe Spokane some great shows.”