Fanny Ara finally will dance to Flamenco in Spokane

Flamenco dancer and teacher Fanny Ara is among this artists featured in "Poeta: An Evening of Contemporary Flamenco" on Friday at the Bing. (Fred Aube)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

“Chrysalis Interrupted,” a jarring, nonlinear and moving short film by Fanny Ara, is a compelling work that will be featured Friday at the Bing Crosby Theater. The brief clip will be screened at the midpoint of “Poeta: An Evening of Contemporary Flamenco.”

A surprising choice by Ara is creating a film about a dancer without displaying her legs. “I wanted to make a movie in which you can only see my upper body,” Ara said while calling from her San Francisco home. “I’m completely naked and trying to convey emotion when you can only see a portion of me.”

Perhaps Ara was inspired by her physical state since she couldn’t walk after overworking during the pandemic as a dancer and choreographer. “I literally couldn’t move my legs due to a double sciatica,” Ara said. “I overdid it.”

Ara, 39, danced and choreographed via Zoom up to 12 hours a day during most of 2020. “I threw myself into it and I ended up in so much pain that I couldn’t walk,” Ara said. “It was debilitating.”

Ara has recovered and will be dancing after the credits roll for “Chrysalis Interrupted” and will make her Spokane debut with a work in progress dubbed “Lilith.”

“I’ve been trying to get to Spokane for five years,” Ara said. “I’m always on the road but when I heard about the Poeta show, it sounded like it would work for me. I flew to Spokane in September and got started on this. I have a work, my Flamenco, that you will see when I perform. ‘Lilith’ comes from Jewish mythology. Lilith is the first wife of Adam.”

Ara started working on the project after finishing a run of her 2019 work, “Tattooed,” which is about being abused.

“I danced with chains and took some big risks (with ‘Tattooed’),” Ara said. “The great thing is that I’ve been given carte blanche so I’m doing whatever I want. It’s exciting. It’s nerve-wracking. It’s fresh and so you guys will be the first to see it (‘Lilith’). I’m anxious but that’s good since it shows that I’m alive and that’s what it’s all about.”

Ara was born and raised in France and embraced Flamenco, which is from Spain. After moving to the United States during her 20s, Ara was passionate about Flamenco but pragmatic about how to advance her career.

“I knew this was not going to be easy making a living out of this,” Ara said. “But I knew I had to stay true to myself and do what I wanted, which is to express myself.”

The choice was to approach Flamenco dancing in a less than conventional manner. “I ignored the traditional way of dancing,” Ara said. “I didn’t want to imitate anyone. I had to be me and that isn’t easy in Flamenco. I decided to take Flamenco as a language and I expressed my emotion through it.”

Ara accomplishes just that through “Tattooed.”

“I created this piece and communicated through dance. I started a conversation up for many through dance, which is therapy for those dancing and the audience.”

When Ara isn’t performing on the road, she is a devoted instructor. “I get so much out of teaching,” Ara said. “I enjoy seeing the progress with students. It’s amazing.”

A huge lesson Ara delivers to her students is to put the work in after class. “When you throw everything you have into this, it pays off,” Ara said “I tell them to never stop learning and to keep an open mind. Art shouldn’t be looked at as a competition. If you want to compete, play sports. Art is about being the best version of yourself. That’s what I try to do every time I step on the stage.”

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Gonzalo Grau and guitarist and composer Mellad Abeid will also perform at the event, which was inspired by the album, “Poeta,” by guitarist Vicente Amigo.

“It’s going to be a memorable night that will be so enjoyable,” Ara said.