NBA Trades: Phoenix move to acquire Kevin Durant highlights hectic deadline

From wire reports

Late Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns pulled off the blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline, picking up Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant.

That was just the beginning of a wild NBA trade deadline.

Seven months after Kevin Durant asked Brooklyn for a trade, the 2014 MVP got his wish, thereby ending a four-year run that will be remembered as one of the most disappointing superstar team-ups in NBA history while opening a glittery new chapter that should rekindle his championship aspirations.

The Nets sent Durant and forward T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, plus four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 first-round pick swap, a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Thursday. ESPN.com first reported the terms of the agreement, which will see Phoenix send its 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Durant’s exit completes a teardown of Brooklyn’s vaunted “Big Three” of Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nets, undone by locker room culture concerns, New York City’s vaccine mandate, and personality conflicts, previously traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers last February and traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

“I’m just praying for his happiness and his well-being,” Irving said after the Mavericks’ 110-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. “We had a lot of conversations through the year about what our futures were going to look like. There was still a level of uncertainty. We just cared about seeing each other be places that we could thrive… . This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older. I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference, and I welcome all of that… . I’m just glad he got out of there.”

Among the flurry of moves on Thursday:

• The Matisse Thybulle era is over in Philadelphia. The 76ers agreed to part ways with the two-time, second-team All-Defensive selection, trading him to in a three-team trade in exchange for a player whom they think can better help them contend for an NBA title. The team acquired Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels and draft picks in the trade that will send Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers will in turn send the New York Knicks’ Svi Mykhailiuk to the Hornets.

• The Orlando Magic traded fifth-year big man Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Magic acquired veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba. It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told the Sentinel. He’ll likely be bought out or waived.

• The Lakers are sending center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.

• The Nuggets traded guard Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers for two second-round picks. The second-round picks are for 2024 and 2025, the source said, and there are no protections on the picks.

The Clippers were also a part of a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets that sent John Wall from L.A. to Houston in exchange for Eric Gordon. The Rockets also received Danny Green and three second-round picks from the Grizzlies. Memphis received Luke Kennard from the Clippers.

• In another three-team deal, the Indiana Pacers traded Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks for Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka and two second-round picks. The Brooklyn Nets received five second-round picks.

• The Golden State Warriors made a pair of moves, sending former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox II and five second-round picks via the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks received Saddiq Bey from the Pistons.

The Warriors also traded five second-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Payton II.

• The league-leading Boston Celtics didn’t sit out the deadline, adding Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Justin Jackson and two future second-round picks.

• The New York Knicks on Wednesday traded for Josh Hart, sending Cam Reddish and a first-round pick to Portland.