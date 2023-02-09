Regional wrestling: Brothers Ivan Acosta, Israel Acosta lead Pullman into tough test against CWAC powers

Pullman’s Ivan Acosta, facing, takes down Clarkston’s Bodee Thivierge Saturday during the Greater Spokane League district wrestling tournament at the Spokane Convention Center. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Ivan Acosta has never had to look far to find someone to put into a headlock – being that his brother, Israel, is just two years younger and one weight class lower.

Ivan, a junior standout at Pullman High School, and Israel, a freshman, have been hooked on wrestling since their father showed them a picture in a newspaper when they were barely in kindergarten.

“We were like 4 or 5 and going against each other in our room every day,” Ivan said after last weekend’s district tournament at the Spokane Convention Center. “And that’s continued to this day because we love to wrestle each other.”

Now the brothers, both ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes by Washington Wrestling Report, are just one step away from a trip to Mat Classic.

But before the dreams of winning state championships can really kick in, the pair must get through Saturday’s 2A regional at East Valley High School.

Joining the Greater Spokane League contingent will be the top wrestlers from the Central Washington Athletic Conference, which is led by second-ranked Othello and fifth-ranked Ellensburg.

“The nice thing about going against the CWAC is we’ve purposely done a few events down there this year, so we’ve seen these guys three times already this year,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “Last year, we didn’t see them at all until regionals and we got shell-shocked a bit, but I think we’ve got a better read on them and I know they are looking at us pretty closely too.”

Israel goes into Saturday as the district champion at 138 pounds after winning via an injury forfeit while Ivan claimed the 145-pound title with a 15-0 technical fall.

Still, with just four wrestlers out of each weight advancing to the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 17-18, Israel knows each match could be his last of the season.

“It’s really about focus at this point, especially since this is my first time through this experience of districts, regionals and then hopefully state,” Israel said.

This stage is where Ivan’s experience comes into play. Ivan, who took second at Mat Classic last year, has been helping his younger brother realize nothing is guaranteed until you get to Tacoma.

“I’ve tried to emphasize with him and the team that the match can really go either way at this level,” Ivan said. “You can make little mistakes that turn into a big deal, so our main focus is just staying in position and doing what got us here.”

The Acostas also have help from outside the Greyhounds’ program, in the form of University High School standouts Q’veli and Czar Quintanilla – another pair of brothers.

“We’re just good family friends with them and getting to see each other everywhere we travel for wrestling has helped us get closer,” Israel said. “Getting to beat up on each other and being training partners has really helped us on the mat.”

Q’veli, who is seeking his third state title, is recovering from a knee injury but should be ready to go for the 3A regionals, which take place Friday and Saturday at Juanita High School in Kirkland. The top five finishers in that tournament will advance to the state bracket.

As Ivan and Israel chase individual titles, they are also focused on getting the seventh-ranked Greyhounds on the team podium.

“Their presence is felt in the room the second you get there,” Crossler said. “Their energy is electric, they’re a positive influence to the team and they’re just all-around good kids.”

But ultimately, the brothers want to see success for each other.

“I’d love to see my brother win one,” Israel said.

“I’d say the same, just because he’s a freshman and that would prove just how talented he is,” Ivan said. “At the end of it all, if I can do what I love with the people I love, that’s the ultimate goal in this sport.

“So having my brother now beside me is the best way to go through this.”

Other regionals (all Saturday): 4A boys will take place at Gonzaga Prep with the top four places advancing to state. 1A boys will take place at Deer Park High School with the top three advancing. 2B/1B boys will take place at Reardan High School with the top three advancing. 4A/3A girls will take place at Hanford High School in Richland, with the top three advancing. 2A/1A/2B/1B girls will take place at Rogers High School with the top three advancing.