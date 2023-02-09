Richard Marx concert for Thursday canceled at Northern Quest due to illness

Singer Richard Marx canceled a Thursday night show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino due to illness.The show has been rescheduled for May 14.

“I’m so sorry to have to reschedule my performance tonight,” Marx said in a news release. “This viral nastiness going around finally got me (not COVID) and although I don’t feel physically terrible, the cough that comes with it has given me laryngitis.”

All purchased tickets can be used for the May 14 show. If customers who bought tickets cannot attend on the new date, Northern Quest will immediately refund the price of the tickets. However, those refund requests need to be made by April 3.

Anyone with questions can call the casino box office at (509) 481-2800 or email BoxOffice@northernquest.com