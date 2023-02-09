This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Feb. 9, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:34 p.m.
"8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go" by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster/TNS) (Simon & Schuster/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “The House in the Pines: A Novel,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)
4. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
6. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Exiles: A Novel,” Jane Harper (Flatiron)
8. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
9. “Mad Honey: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
10. “Maame: A Novel,” Jessica George (St. Martin’s)
Nonfiction
1. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)
3. “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear,” Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth,” Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
5. “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
10. “The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100,” Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.