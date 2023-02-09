This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go" by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster/TNS) (Simon & Schuster/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “The House in the Pines: A Novel,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)

4. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

6. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Exiles: A Novel,” Jane Harper (Flatiron)

8. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Mad Honey: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

10. “Maame: A Novel,” Jessica George (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

3. “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear,” Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth,” Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)

5. “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” Mike Pompeo (Broadside)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

10. “The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100,” Dan Buettner (National Geographic)