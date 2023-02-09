Toll from quakes passes 20,000; U.N. aid convoy enters Syria from Turkey

By Sarah Dadouch, Ellen Francis, Rachel Pannett, Kareem Fahim, and Claire Parker Washington Post

A U.N. aid convoy has crossed into rebel-held northwest Syria through Turkey, the first since the earthquake disaster flattened neighborhoods in both countries.

The combined death toll climbed above 20,000 on Thursday, with rescuers racing against time to find survivors in the frigid cold.

Rescue efforts in Syria have been hampered by the effects of years of a war that divided the country into areas of government and opposition control and ravaged the health-care system. The United Nations said damage to delivery routes from the quakes has delayed aid to the rebel enclave in Syria’s northwest, where millions of people are displaced and many live in camps.

Hope of finding more people in the wreckage is dimming, and survivors and opposition politicians in Turkey have expressed frustration at the disaster response to Monday’s quakes. Freezing temperatures have lengthened the odds, even as international rescue teams arrive in Turkey with equipment and rescue dogs to detect the scent of humans beneath the wreckage. But in both Turkey and rebel-held areas of Syria, rescuers continued to pull survivors including young children out of the rubble, alive, in a race against time.

The death toll in Turkey - which has sustained the majority of fatalities so far - has risen to at least 16,546 , President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, and the full impact of the pair of major earthquakes may not be clear for weeks, given the scale of the damage. Already, it ranks as the world’s deadliest earthquake disaster in more than a decade.

At least three U.S. citizens were among those killed in southern Turkey, according to the State Department.

In government-held parts of Syria, the death toll rose to 1,347, with 2,295 injured, state media reported. Rescuers in the rebel-hold northwest reported Thursday that more than 1,970 were dead and 2,950 injured, a tally they expect to rise in the coming days.

Six trucks carrying aid crossed into northwestern Syria “shortly after noon local time” via the corridor through Turkey, said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

He said a shipment hub in southern Turkey was not damaged but that the quakes hit roads in the area that are used for deliveries. “On the Turkish side, we were able to identify two routes that we will be using from now on because the regular one was too damaged,” he said. “We consider this a test, that things can restart,” he said earlier of Thursday’s convoy, which included “shelter material and nonfood items.”

The Syrian Civil Defense group in the northwest said that Thursday’s delivery was the resumption of the regular assistance that the region had been receiving before the earthquake, not specialized aid or tools for its rescue teams.

“We are disappointed at a time when we are desperate for equipment that will help us save lives from under the rubble,” said the aid group known as the White Helmets, which operates in the region outside government control.

The group said earlier that river flooding had reached a camp for the displaced near the town of Salqin in the northwest Idlib region, adding to the plight of residents there.

Access to the rebel-held region, which was already facing a humanitarian crisis, has been restricted by the Syrian government during the war. It also requires approval from the Turkish government that controls the Bab al-Hawa crossing on its border.

Across the border in Turkey, Erdogan visited densely populated Gaziantep on Thursday, near the epicenter in southern Turkey, where the quakes devastated residential blocks. He also visited the quake-struck cities of Osmaniye and Kilis later Thursday.

Erdogan has urged citizens to be patient, and he pledged to rebuild shattered towns and cities within a year - a tough ask when the government’s latest estimate on the number of collapsed buildings is more than 6,400. He said the Turkish government would offer families 10,000 Turkish lire, or around $530.

Nearly 100 countries and hundreds of NGOs have provided medical aid to Turkey, and more than 6,300 emergency personnel had arrived from 56 countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference Thursday. Another 19 countries would deploy teams within 24 hours, he said.

Washington Post journalists in southern Turkey saw survivors scuffle for tents distributed by aid agencies and scramble for blankets. Families who had missing loved ones sifted through the debris without assistance, with heavy equipment arriving days after the temblors struck.

“The situation is very bad,” said Mohammed Farhan Khalid, the leader of a team of Pakistani rescuers in the shattered southern city of Adiyaman. He compared the Turkish earthquakes to a 2005 earthquake in Kashmir that killed tens of thousands. “More rescue and relief is required,” he said.

The earthquakes have also orphaned a large number of children. Turkey’s social services minister said Thursday that 16 unaccompanied babies were flown from Kahramanmaras in the south to the capital, Ankara, to be cared for by state institutions.

Access to social media platforms Twitter and TikTok was restricted for some Turkish users on Wednesday. The internet-monitoring group NetBlocks later stated that Twitter services were restored after Turkish policymakers met with Twitter officials.

Ankara has previously cracked down on social media companies in the wake of disasters or during periods of political scandal or unrest. Erdogan is facing an election in a few months, and recovering from the earthquakes will be a major test of his two-decade grip on power. Even before the earthquakes, the country was grappling with historically high inflation and economic hardship that have dampened his popularity among voters.

Meral Aksener, a right-wing politician who founded the rival Iyi Party, or Good Party, denounced what she characterized as apparent censorship of social media at a time when it was being used by citizens as a vital means of conveying news about earthquake victims.

Vice President Fuat Oktay attributed the outage to technical issues and noted that other social media sites were still available.

A three-month state of emergency entered into force Thursday in the 10 quake-affected provinces in Turkey, after a vote in the Turkish parliament. The declaration will allow authorities to prevent people from looting stores and take action against groups trying to profit from the disaster, Turkey’s disaster management agency quoted Erdogan as saying.