Apple Cup series: Coug-turned-Husky Noah Williams returns to Pullman for rivalry matchup Saturday

PULLMAN – When Washington State and Washington meet at Beasley Coliseum this weekend, the Cougars will square off against a former teammate who added fuel to the fire of this heated rivalry series during the past three seasons.

Guard Noah Williams, a Seattle native, was a regular in the Cougars’ starting lineup between 2019-22. He always relished the opportunity to play against his hometown team and never shied away from voicing his feelings of animosity toward the Huskies.

After his junior year, Williams decided he needed a change and entered the transfer portal. He surprised WSU fans on April 11, announcing that he had elected to join up with Washington.

Now, Williams is coming back to Pullman for his first matchup against the Cougars since he joined the Huskies. Expect a charged-up response from the WSU faithful when the Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) and Huskies (13-12, 5-9) tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday .

The Cougars are 4-2 versus the Huskies over the past three years. WSU swept UW in 2019-20. Williams, then a freshman, introduced himself loudly to the rivalry. He told Husky fans, “This is my city,” after hitting game-clinching free throws and stomped on the purple “W” at midcourt following WSU’s 78-74 win in Seattle on Feb. 28, 2020.

That show of emotion made Williams an instant favorite in WSU circles. Of course, Husky fans didn’t appreciate it. They made sure to let Williams hear it any time he and the Cougars visited town over the next two years.

Williams played well in his first four games against Washington, scoring in double figures in each , including a 21-point effort in a 77-62 WSU win in Seattle on Jan. 31, 2021. Williams had a down year last season, and he managed just 12 points combined on 4-of-21 shooting in games against Washington. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 30.6% from the field in six games against UW.

Williams made 65 starts for the Cougars over three years, averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists overall.

An impressive defender as a freshman out of O’Dea High, Williams made offensive strides in 2020-21, averaging 14.1 points per game to earn an All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod. He posted the most productive scoring weekend in program history, totaling 72 points in wins over Cal and Stanford in February 2021.

Williams regressed last year and recorded his least-efficient shooting mark (33.2%). As the season progressed, his minutes started to drop off, and he was replaced in the starting lineup by TJ Bamba, now a team captain and the Cougars’ leading scorer. After the season, Williams approached coach Kyle Smith to discuss transferring out of the program.

“It was actually one of our most mature conversations, when Noah came in,” Smith said Tuesday during his weekly coach’s show. “He thought he needed a change. I wanted that story to go well. His dad (Guy Williams) played here.”

Smith acknowledged that Williams had “damaged” some of his relationships with his Cougars teammates.

“He admitted that he did,” Smith said. “That’s healthy.

“I still love the guy. He’s very charming. He needed to do some growing up. I feel a little bit of failure that it didn’t work all the way. … It’s been a pretty good change for him.”

Williams captured a starting job for the Huskies ahead of the season but suffered a knee injury that kept him out for 12 consecutive games early in the year. He has appeared in 12 games with 10 starts and is averaging 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists against 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting 37.7% from the floor. He scored in double figures in three straight games last month, but missed UW’s game against UCLA on Feb. 2 and was held to two points off the bench in the Huskies’ 80-74 loss at USC on Saturday.

During a team meeting Monday, Smith addressed Williams’ return.

“I said, ‘It’s obviously going to be an emotional game for both teams. It’s your former teammate, and Noah’s pretty boisterous,’ ” Smith said. “But it’s about us and team versus team. I’m sure (UW coach Mike Hopkins) is saying the same thing. It’ll be a fun environment. It’s a rivalry game. It’s kind of what makes college sports fun.”

Williams is UW’s No. 4 scorer – one of five players averaging between 8.5 and 9.9 points per game. The Huskies are led by Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks Jr., a 6-foot-7 senior forward who ranks second in the Pac-12 at 18.3 ppg.

“He’s kind of that combo forward that is pretty long, pretty skilled and can score in a lot of different ways,” Smith said of Brooks. “He’ll be a tough matchup for us. (DJ Rodman) probably guards him early, and we can put (post Mouhamed Gueye) on him some.”

UW bolstered its frontcourt this offseason with the addition of 7-1 Fresno State transfer Braxton Meah, who leads the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage (70.1%).

“When he gets around the rim, he just dunks it,” Smith said.

The Huskies are shooting just 32.1% from 3-point range, but they limit opponents to a 29.5% mark from beyond the arc – good for second in the conference. The Cougars have relied heavily on long-range shooting throughout the year. They sit first in the Pac-12 in 3-point attempts (600) and makes (215).

Considering UW’s strong 3-point defense, the Cougars may be wise to lean on Gueye. The 6-11 sophomore scored a career-high 25 points (since topped) during WSU’s home win over UW last season. The Huskies’ zone defense left a hole open at the high post and Gueye exploited the soft spot, shooting 11 of 23 from the floor on mostly midrange jumpers.

Gueye registered a double-double in three consecutive games, including a career day of 31 points and 12 boards in a loss to USC last week, before being held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field against No. 7 UCLA on Saturday.

“It’s just about becoming more consistent, doing it every night,” Smith said of Gueye, who averages 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

The hottest player on WSU’s roster is junior guard Justin Powell. He averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 15 of 27 on 3-pointers over the past four games.

“All the way around, I think his confidence is growing,” Smith said of Powell, who ranks fourth in the conference with 33.8 minutes per game. “We need to keep him on the floor. He’s one of our big plus/minus guys. It doesn’t go well when he’s not out there.”

WSU has a 7-3 record on its home court and UW is 1-7 on the road. The Cougars, ranked No. 80 in the NET, are healthy favorites against the No. 121-ranked Huskies. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives WSU 80% odds of winning.

WSU played without starting senior forward DJ Rodman and freshman reserve guard Dylan Darling last weekend due to illnesses. The two are expected to return Saturday, Smith said.

The Cougars have struggled to stay healthy this season while grinding through a schedule that ranks in the top five nationally in difficulty, according to metrics compiled by KenPom.com.

“When we’re healthy, I feel like we have a good team,” Smith said. Six players have missed stretches at some point, and the Cougars have played the whole season without guard Myles Rice, who is battling cancer, and center Dishon Jackson, who is dealing with an unspecified medical issue.

“We have played really well at home. It was trying with all the injuries and that stuff, but you need a few more breaks in the schedule. … We’ve just been piecing it together and we haven’t been able to quite (stay healthy).”

Will Gueye stay?

During a segment of the coach’s show that features write-in questions from fans, Smith was asked whether he expects Gueye to play another year at WSU or move on to the professional level.

“There’s a chance he comes back,” Smith said. “I think it’s about 50/50. But if he doesn’t get the right feedback (from NBA teams), he has told me this is where he wants to play. He doesn’t want to go to any other college.

“I’m not naïve to the fact that we’re lucky to have a guy like that. I think he’s going to play for a long time and I think he’ll be a good NBA player.”

After his impressive rookie season, Gueye tested the NBA draft waters. He spent the summer working out for franchises and gauging interest, but elected to return to WSU to boost his draft stock. This season, in just his fourth year playing organized basketball, the Senegal native has made improvements to several attributes, most noticeably his midrange jumper and free-throw shooting.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit. He’s in a good position with what he did last year,” Smith said. “He got his feedback. He had to get measured and played in those camps (against pros) and I think he doesn’t need to do that again. He’s got a pretty solid resume.”

Smith said the deciding factor will likely be whether an NBA team promises to take Gueye in this year’s draft. Gueye is not showing up on mock draft boards from prominent sites.

“He’s not on the mock drafts, but I can see (him turning pro),” Smith said. “I just go back to – he’s only played with officials for four years. It’s in his best interests to come back and be the best player he can be, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the best decision for him. You just don’t risk it if it’s a guarantee (contract).”