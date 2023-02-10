‘I love coming here’: ESPN analyst Farnham again dishes out flatbreads at Davenport Tower

Sean Farnham’s affinity of the Davenport Tower and its spicy shrimp flatbread named after the ESPN analyst are well known.

A man who polished off a Farnham Flatbread Friday afternoon recalled Farnham singing the Davenport’s praises on TV while calling college basketball games that did not even feature the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

For the second straight year, Farnham dished out Farnham Flatbreads Friday at the Davenport Tower’s Safari Room Fresh Grill and Bar. A portion of the flatbread proceeds benefited Coaches vs. Cancer.

The signature flatbread includes spicy shrimp, tomato, pesto and mozzarella. It was named after Farnham a couple years ago to honor the 45-year-old who craves the dish when he’s in Spokane to call a Gonzaga game.

Farnham is calling Gonzaga’s matchup with Brigham Young University Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“It’s a fun thing to have the hotel name something after me, but it’s even better to be able to turn it into a positive and be able to give this money to charity and help the fight against cancer,” said Farnham, dressed in a gray long-sleeved dress shirt and black apron.

Farnham said the Davenport makes him feel like he’s at home.

“That’s the reason why I love the Davenport, because I really do feel like I’m in a place where when I’m having a dinner on the road, I’m not sitting by myself,” the former UCLA basketball player said. “I’m sitting with people that I know.”

On top of serving and taking pictures with fans, Farnham made his first Farnham Flatbread Friday and brought it out to Gonzaga fan Dan Seely.

“It was delicious,” Seely said. “I was really surprised because I’m probably not a big bread person.”

Seely, who dined with his wife, Stephanie, said he watched Gonzaga play San Francisco Thursday night at the Davenport. Farnham, who called that game as well, mentioned he would be at the Davenport Tower serving flatbreads Friday. So, Seely and his wife decided to come downtown.

Bulldog supporter Teri Gardner, who was with her daughter Kendra, said she had enjoyed the Farnham Flatbread before and decided to have another one Friday for a good cause.

“I love it,” Teri Gardner said. “I like that it’s spicy and I like pesto, and it’s a good combination.”

Mike Mears, another Bulldogs fan, said he hoped to attend Saturday’s game against BYU for his 57th birthday. In the meantime, he tried a Farnham Flatbread for the first time Friday, calling it “unbelievable.”

“Farnham is just one of the best there is on television,” Mears said.

Farnham said the Farnham Flatbreads event and online donations raised over $18,000 for Coaches vs. Cancer last year. His goal is $20,000 this year.

People can donate to the cause at bit.ly/FarnhamFlatbread.

Farnham said everyone has been touched by cancer, and he urged people to get screened.

“Early detection saves lives,” he said.

Farnham said he hopes to serve flatbreads every year at the Davenport Tower to raise money to fight cancer.

“I love coming here,” he said. “It’s my favorite road trip every single year.”