No. 23 Gonzaga women hope legendary presence lifts them over Portland in meeting of WCC’s top teams

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier and her assistants will have no trouble getting their players amped up for Saturday’s game against Portland.

The problem is quite the opposite.

By the time the Zags and Pilots tip off at 1 p.m., the university will have retired the No. 21 jersey of former GU star Courtney Vandersloot.

Then they’ll will play in a sold-out Kennel to determine first place in the West Coast Conference.

At Thursday’s practice, Fortier talked about keeping perspective.

“I think that it’s more emotional for me,” said Fortier, who was Vandersloot’s position coach. “We’re trying not to project that it’s a big game – they already know that.”

The ceremony for Vandersloot will begin at about 12:45 p.m. so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Even more important, Fortier reminded reporters, this is the Zags’ annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game.

“That’s very meaningful for our team,” Fortier said. “Celebrating the people we have lost, and those who are battling (cancer).”

The 23rd-ranked Zags are 22-3 overall and 12-1 in the WCC, chasing the regular-season title that eluded them last year. Portland (18-6, 12-1) is the only other team in contention.

Saturday’s contest won’t decide the WCC title – each team will have four more games after that – but the winner will have the inside track. And both teams have all but clinched byes into the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.

Gonzaga won the first meeting 73-66 last month in Portland, but Fortier said, “I firmly believe that the team that wins the first time is at a disadvantage the second time around.”

GU has another disadvantage: injuries.

On the court, the Zags – eight of them – were hard at work. Four others, including forward Eliza Hollingsworth, were sitting on the sidelines.

“Concussion protocol,” Fortier said of Hollingsworth, who is questionable for Saturday’s game.

Portland will be without injured guard Haylee Andrews, but Gonzaga has a bigger problem: slowing down All-WCC forward Alex Fowler.

The top scorer in the conference at 18.4 ppg, the 6-foot-2 Fowler has won three straight WCC Player of the Week honors.

“I think just having everybody on the same page, we need everybody to stop her,” said redshirt freshman Calli Stokes, who figures to be in the thick of that battle.

“She has a knack for drawing fouls,” Fortier said. “She can score on all three levels … and she’s really tough, really smart and a good passer, a multifaceted player.

“That’s difficult even with Eliza. Without her, it’s that much more difficult.”

The Zags counter with a balanced lineup that includes three players averaging double digits, including Yvonne Ejim (16.9 ppg), Kaylynne Truong (16.3) and Brynna Maxwell (14.3).

The Bulldogs are shooting at a program-record 79.8% from the free-throw line, which also ranks third in the country.

Maxwell is leading the way at 95.2%, which ranks second in Division 1.

The Bulldogs are also shooting a record-breaking 41.8% from beyond the arc, which is ranked first in the country.

Maxwell has made a 3-pointer in every game this season, and her 52.2% average is tops in the nation.

The Zags’ three-game homestand continues on Thursday against Pacific.