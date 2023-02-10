The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 27° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Autumn Agnew leads Central Valley girls to first-round district win

Feb. 10, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:35 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls District 8 4A tournament

Central Valley 71, Hanford 62 (OT): Autumn Agnew scored 21 points and the top-seeded Bears (16-5) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (4-12) in a first-round game.

Lynnea Moran led Hanford with 24 points off four 3-pointers.

CV hosts fourth-seeded Richland in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Richland 73, Lewis and Clark 51: Kylee Fox scored 32 points with five 3-pointers, Macey Milum added 18 and the Bombers (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (9-12) in a first-round game.

Richland led 35-33 at halftime and outscored LC 26-6 in the third quarter.

Vy Tran had 14 points for LC, which hosts Hanford in a loser-out on Tuesday.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 54, Shadle Park 39: Kendall Wallace scored 19 points and the Bantams (17-4, 10-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-11, 6-4). Makenzie Fager led Shadle Park with 10 points.

Pullman 63, West Valley 4: Megan Limburg scored 13 points, Sehra Singh scored 12 points and the visiting Greyhounds (8-12, 8-2) beat the Eagles (5-15, 4-6). West Valley was without guard Chloe DeHaro, who averages 33.3 points per game, due to injury.

Rogers 54, East Valley 4: Emily Peabody and Leileena Harvey scored 11 points apiece and the Pirates (3-16, 2-8) beat the visiting Knights (0-18, 0-10).

Boys District 8 4A tournament

Chiawana 67, Lewis and Clark 49: Mason Castillo scored 21 points and the visiting sixth-seeded Riverhawks (14-7) beat the third-seeded Tigers (7-14).

Parker Pincock scored 12 points for LC, which hosts eighth-seeded Pasco in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Kamiakin 60, Central Valley 49: Keltic Merrill scored 14 points and the fourth-seeded Braves (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (2-19).

Daniel Crowley scored 21 points for CV, which hosts seventh-seeded Hanford on Tuesday in a loser-out.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 66, Shadle Park 46: Xavier Santana scored 28 points with five 3-pointers and the Bantams (9-10, 5-5) beat the Highlanders (6-14, 2-8) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Ronan Redd led Shadle with 22 points.

Rogers 69, East Valley 55: Deon Kinsey scored 17 points and the Pirates (10-10, 3-7) beat the visiting Knights (8-10, 2-8).

Coleton Hansen led East Valley with 21 points.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories