Prep roundup: Autumn Agnew leads Central Valley girls to first-round district win

Feb. 10, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:35 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls District 8 4A tournament

Central Valley 71, Hanford 62 (OT): Autumn Agnew scored 21 points and the top-seeded Bears (16-5) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (4-12) in a first-round game.

Lynnea Moran led Hanford with 24 points off four 3-pointers.

CV hosts fourth-seeded Richland in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Richland 73, Lewis and Clark 51: Kylee Fox scored 32 points with five 3-pointers, Macey Milum added 18 and the Bombers (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (9-12) in a first-round game.

Richland led 35-33 at halftime and outscored LC 26-6 in the third quarter.

Vy Tran had 14 points for LC, which hosts Hanford in a loser-out on Tuesday.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 54, Shadle Park 39: Kendall Wallace scored 19 points and the Bantams (17-4, 10-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-11, 6-4). Makenzie Fager led Shadle Park with 10 points.

Pullman 63, West Valley 4: Megan Limburg scored 13 points, Sehra Singh scored 12 points and the visiting Greyhounds (8-12, 8-2) beat the Eagles (5-15, 4-6). West Valley was without guard Chloe DeHaro, who averages 33.3 points per game, due to injury.

Rogers 54, East Valley 4: Emily Peabody and Leileena Harvey scored 11 points apiece and the Pirates (3-16, 2-8) beat the visiting Knights (0-18, 0-10).

Boys District 8 4A tournament

Chiawana 67, Lewis and Clark 49: Mason Castillo scored 21 points and the visiting sixth-seeded Riverhawks (14-7) beat the third-seeded Tigers (7-14).

Parker Pincock scored 12 points for LC, which hosts eighth-seeded Pasco in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Kamiakin 60, Central Valley 49: Keltic Merrill scored 14 points and the fourth-seeded Braves (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (2-19).

Daniel Crowley scored 21 points for CV, which hosts seventh-seeded Hanford on Tuesday in a loser-out.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 66, Shadle Park 46: Xavier Santana scored 28 points with five 3-pointers and the Bantams (9-10, 5-5) beat the Highlanders (6-14, 2-8) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Ronan Redd led Shadle with 22 points.

Rogers 69, East Valley 55: Deon Kinsey scored 17 points and the Pirates (10-10, 3-7) beat the visiting Knights (8-10, 2-8).

Coleton Hansen led East Valley with 21 points.