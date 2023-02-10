Sue Lani Madsen: Earthquake in Turkey should shake state’s budget priorities

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

That would never happen here, we tell ourselves as we watch aerial videos of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria. We have modern building codes. We don’t have institutional corruption in code enforcement. We have highly skilled construction crews. All true, yet we are not ready for the shaking we know is coming. We’ve made trade-offs.

According to a review completed in 2021 by the Department of Natural Resources at the Legislature’s request, we have 800 school buildings across Washington in need of significant seismic upgrades. Schools built before 1960 are particularly at risk. The scope of the problem is documented in the School Seismic Safety Program study completed under the direction of DNR’s chief hazards geologist with a team of structural engineers studying schools across the state.

We have a significant inventory of infrastructure including bridges and other publicly and privately owned buildings at risk as well, but schools are special. The pain felt by parents digging through rubble of collapsed schools is unimaginable. We saw it in reports from China’s Sichuan province in 2008 and at a primary school in Mexico City in 2017. When an elementary school collapsed in Puerto Rico in December 2020, students and teachers were only saved by the Christmas holiday. Children are a priority in a healthy society.

Communities also rely on schools for shelter and a base for emergency response. As the direct death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake has risen (more than 20,000 as of Thursday morning), the threat of death from hypothermia has emerged. Many fear collapse in an aftershock more than they fear the cold.

It seems obvious. We urgently need to protect our children and communities, but there are always limits of time and money.

The Legislature passed bipartisan Senate Bill 5993 last year to establish the school seismic safety grant program, which went into effect June 9. According to testimony to the Senate Ways and Means Committee last September, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction estimated the cost of addressing seismic upgrades at approximately $700 million. But as anyone who has ever tackled a home remodeling project knows, there are always logical “while we’re at it” projects. As long as it’s necessary to tear open roofs and walls to reinforce brittle or inadequate connections, then we might as well fix the electrical and mechanical systems. And as long as the place is torn up, now’s the time to add a couple of classrooms and rearrange a few walls and add technology to the library and replace kitchen equipment and …

So it’s not a simple matter of deciding to spend $700 million next year to make schools safe. There’s an entire process of school construction funding that assumes a regular pace of renovation, modernization and new construction, with not all schools applying in one biennium and all requiring local matches.

OSPI responded by email to a request for a status update on the seismic upgrade program with this statement: “OSPI has awarded planning grants through the School Seismic Safety Program to Taholah, Cape Flattery, Ocean Beach, and North Beach school districts. OSPI is ready to award construction grants to any district which has completed its construction planning process. This new program builds on the seismic retrofits of school buildings that the Legislature funded in 2020.”

Like all public policies, there are trade-offs. OSPI has chosen to focus limited funding first on schools facing both earthquake and tsunami hazards and then moving east and inland.

As reported by the Seattle Times, the 2022 supplemental budget awarded $100 million to OSPI to begin funding retrofit projects, “down from the roughly $500 million included in the Senate’s original proposal.” A request for another $100 million is anticipated this biennium, continuing until all the projects are completed. OSPI has decided to incorporate seismic retrofits into current funding sources using the well-defined processes for school projects.

Which means we will still have seismically vulnerable schools in Washington for the next two decades or more.

It’s logical, but it’s a gamble. Earthquakes shake and tear the earth’s crust on a regular basis along the Pacific Rim. It’s a question of when, not if, the earth moves. Should we catastrophically lose the bet, logic will not assuage the anger and grief of parents clawing at a pile of rubble. With clarity of hindsight, we’ll question choosing normal funding processes over urgent action.

Then-Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, a co-sponsor of SB 5933, challenged the pace at the September Ways and Means hearing. “We are far behind Oregon, California and British Columbia on upgrading our schools … We need to get this thing going faster.”

Upgrading in less time would require more money now, either by making it a capital budget priority or borrowing outside the current limits. Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposal to increase Washington’s debt limit by $4 billion to fund an also urgent need for affordable housing is unlikely to pass voter muster, but those same voters may be OK with borrowing a mere $700 million to upgrade all Washington schools on a fast track.

What’s happening now in Turkey can happen here. We can hope time is on our side, proceed decently and in order, and risk more lives. Or we can choose to act quickly and risk feeling foolish. It’s a trade-off.

