Whitworth men lose close game at George Fox 90-84

From staff reports

The George Fox Bruins scored 58 points in the second half Friday to down Whitworth’s men’s basketball team 90-84 in Newberg, Oregon.

The Bruins’ second-half scoring spree was part of a hot-shooting night that saw them connect on 32 of 59 shots (54%) from the field.

Rowen Anderson (23 points) and Jake Holtz (16) led the Pirates (14-9, 9-5 Northwest Conference). James Moore scored 22 for George Fox (7-16, 6-7).

Women’s basketball

A 21-13 third-quarter edge helped Whitworth past George Fox 51-44 in Newberg, Oregon.

Whitworth led 19-15 at halftime. The third-quarter blitz was needed after the Bruins outscored them 16-11 in the fourth.

Olivia Mayer led the way for Whitworth (9-14, 6-8 NWC) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kimberly Dewey added 13 points. Erin Yoshitake and Jenny Lacey scored 10 points apiece for George Fox (9-13, 6-7).

Swimming

Whitworth swimmer Zach Washburn won the men’s 50-meter freestyle in a conference-record time of 20 seconds at the NWC Swimming Championships in Federal Way, Washington.