Whitworth men lose close game at George Fox 90-84
Feb. 10, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:29 p.m.
From staff reports
The George Fox Bruins scored 58 points in the second half Friday to down Whitworth’s men’s basketball team 90-84 in Newberg, Oregon.
The Bruins’ second-half scoring spree was part of a hot-shooting night that saw them connect on 32 of 59 shots (54%) from the field.
Rowen Anderson (23 points) and Jake Holtz (16) led the Pirates (14-9, 9-5 Northwest Conference). James Moore scored 22 for George Fox (7-16, 6-7).
Women’s basketball
A 21-13 third-quarter edge helped Whitworth past George Fox 51-44 in Newberg, Oregon.
Whitworth led 19-15 at halftime. The third-quarter blitz was needed after the Bruins outscored them 16-11 in the fourth.
Olivia Mayer led the way for Whitworth (9-14, 6-8 NWC) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kimberly Dewey added 13 points. Erin Yoshitake and Jenny Lacey scored 10 points apiece for George Fox (9-13, 6-7).
Swimming
Whitworth swimmer Zach Washburn won the men’s 50-meter freestyle in a conference-record time of 20 seconds at the NWC Swimming Championships in Federal Way, Washington.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.