100 years ago in Eastern Washington: An important scene in a hot new movie was filmed in Kettle Falls, according to an ad in the S-R

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

“Quincy Adams Sawyer,” a movie opening at the Liberty Theater, had a local connection. The big “rescue scene” was filmed at Kettle Falls on the Columbia River, an ad in The Spokesman-Review indicated.

The scene depicts the rushing waters as they “suck the great ferry boat under.” The cast included Lon Chaney, who was already a star but would go on to even bigger fame within a few years in “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

“Quincy Adams Sawyer” was based on “one of the most famous novels of rural American life” by Charles Felton Pidgin.

From the court beat: The self-appointed “citizen’s committee” looking into the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury cases released its recommendation: that the state “vigorously prosecute” the remaining charges.

The committee declared that “the conduct of those members of the legal profession” involved in the defense team should be thoroughly investigated. The committee further declared that the actions of some jury members “were unbecoming and were not consistent with careful consideration.”

The committee’s recommendations had no legal bearing. The prosecutor had already announced that no new trial would be held, and the committee’s opinions were unlikely to change that.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1945: Declaration of Liberated Europe signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin at the Yalta Conference.

1979: Iran premier Shapour Bakhtiar resigns. Ayatollah Khomeini seizes power.