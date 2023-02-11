District basketball roundup: Reese Snellman leads Ferris boys in first-round win; Mead girls top Ridgeline to advance

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball District 8 3A

Ferris 70, Hermiston 57: Reese Snellman scored 17 points, Dylan Skaife added 16 and the fourth-seeded Saxons (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (7-12) first-round game.

Ferris travels to face top-seeded Kennewick on Tuesday.

Grant Olsen led Hermiston with 16 points.

Kennewick 75, University 45: Jonah Gebers scored 27 points with five 3-pointers and the top-seeded Lions (13-7) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Titans (15-5) in a first-round game.

Roman Korneichuk led U-Hi with eight points.

Walla Walla 79, Mead 68 (OT): Dane Gardea and Dylan Sullivan scored 17 points apiece and the Blue Devils (10-11) eliminated the visiting Panthers (10-10) in overtime in a first-round game.

Liam Blanchat led Mead with 31 points and Colby Danielson added 13.

Walla Walla will travel to face Mt. Spokane in a semifinal on Tuesday.

District 7 2B

Davenport 65, Northwest Christian 49: Tennessee Rainwater scored 33 points and the Gorillas (21-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (19-3) in the championship game.

Avi West and Asher West led Northwest Christian with 11 points apiece.

Both teams advance to the District 6/7 crossover Saturday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, St. George’s 46: Jace Kelly scored 20 points, Hunter Dinkins added 17 and the Broncos (17-7) beat the Dragons (14-9) in the third-place game.

Tanner Watkins led St. George’s with 16 points.

Both teams qualify for the crossover.

Reardan 57, Colfax 46: Logan Flaa scored 17 points, Jakari Singleton had 14 and Rysen Soliday added 12 and the Screaming Eagles (11-14) eliminated the Bulldogs (17-7) in the fifth-place game.

Reardan advances to the crossover.

Seth Lustig led Colfax with 20 points.

District 7 1B

Wellpinit 88, Inchelium 43: Eli Leyva and Grant Denison scored 14 points apiece and Wellpinit (20-1) beat the visiting Hornets (13-8) in a semifinal at Medical Lake HS.

Wellpinit face Cusick in the district title game Saturday at Deer Park HS.

Isaac Hoskie scored nine points for Inchelium, faces Curlew in a loser-out Thursday.

Cusick 60, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 31: Bode Seymour scored 24 points with eight 3-pointers and the Panthers (19-3) beat the Wildcats (14-8) in a semifinal.

Christian Ekstrom had 12 points for WCK, which faces Springdale in a loser-out Thursday.

Curlew 61, Odessa 46: The Cougars (11-9) beat the visiting Tigers (10-9) in a loser-out.

Springdale 63, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 46: The Chargers (10-12) beat the Warriors (14-9) in loser-out.

District 9 1B

Tekoa-Rosalia 78, St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 59: Isaac Bone scored 34 points and the Timberwolves (14-6) beat the visiting Eagles (6-9) in a loser-out.

Rory Maloney led SJEL with 14 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia will play Pomeroy in a loser-out Wednesday at Dayton HS.

Oakesdale 64, Liberty Christian 41: Jackson Perry scored 25 points and the Nighthawks (13-9) beat the visiting Patriots (8-14) in a loser-out game.

Oakesdale will play Yakama Nation Tribal in a loser-out Wednesday.

Girls District 8 3A

Mead 68, Ridgeline 36: Teryn Gardner scored 27 points and the second-seeded Panthers (16-3) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (10-11) in a first-round game.

Mead will host third-seeded Walla Walla in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Madilyn Crowley led Ridgeline with 10 points.

Walla Walla 62, University 59: Lauryn Bergevin scored 22 points, Madison Reibel added 19 and the Blue Devils (11-10) eliminated the sixth-seeded Titans (10-12) in a first-round game.

Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 21 points.

Kennewick 65, Ferris 35: Haylee Johnson scored 28 points and the top-seeded Lions (11-6) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (7-14) in a first-round game.

Kennewick will host Mt. Spokane in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 11 points.

District 7 2B

Colfax 76, Liberty 55: Brynn McGaughy scored 29 points, Hailey Demler added 22 and the Bulldogs (22-0) beat the visiting Lancers (13-9) in the championship game at West Valley HS.

Ellie Denny led Liberty with 18 points and Grace Grumbly added 11.

Both teams qualify for the District 6/7 crossover Friday.

Northwest Christian 41, Upper Columbia 25: The Crusaders (16-7) beat the Lions (9-9) in the third-place game.

Both teams qualify for the crossover.

Davenport 54, St. George’s 49 (OT): Clare Lathrop scored 22 points and the Gorillas (15-10) held the Dragons (16-8) scoreless in overtime in the fifth-place game.

Margreit Galow led St. George’s with 19 points.

Both teams advance to the crossover.

District 7 1B

Inchelium 40, Odessa 36: The Hornets (16-2) beat the Tigers (10-8) in a semifinal game at Medical Lake HS.

Inchelium will play Wellpinit in the championship game Feb. 18 at Deer Park HS, while Odessa faces Republic in a loser-out Thursday.

Wellpinit 54, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 42: Marissa Seyler scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Wellpinit (13-5) beat the Warriors (12-8) in a semifinal.

Prairie Parrish scored 14 points for ACH, which faces Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a loser-out Thursday.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 50, Curlew 36: The Wildcats (12-8) beat eliminated the Cougars (9-10).

Republic 46, Northport 29: The Tigers (14-8) eliminated the Mustangs (10-13).