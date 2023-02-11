Medical condition led to crash that delayed eastbound I-90 drivers Friday in Spokane
Feb. 11, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:58 p.m.
A driver’s medical condition led to a two-vehicle crash Friday that caused eastbound Interstate 90 traffic to back up for a few hours in East Central Spokane.
A 76-year-old Spokane man was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox around 11:20 a.m. when he left the roadway near the Freya Street exit ramp, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. The man struck a street light pole, entered the right eastbound lane of the interstate and collided with another vehicle before driving off the road again.
Trooper Ryan Senger said the man was taken to the hospital for the medical condition.
There were no other injuries and no one was charged in the crash, troopers said.
