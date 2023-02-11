Regional wrestling: Mead, Deer Park march toward Mat Classic as regional champs; U-Hi’s Quintanilla brothers; Pullman’s Acostas all win titles

From staff reports

Mead and Deer Park won regional wrestling championships Saturday as area wrestlers qualified for the state championships, Mat Classic XXXIV, next weekend.

All state qualifiers can be found on our scoreboard page.

4A

Gonzaga Prep’s Isaac Muniz defeated Omid Mohammad of Central Valley in the 120-pound final at the Region 2 championships at G-Prep.

CV tied for second with 147 points behind champion Mount Si (183.5).

GSL winners included Blaine Beard (CV) at 126, Danner Smith (CV) at 170 and Bridger Cloninger (Lewis and Clark) at 182.

3A

Mead’s Chris Grosse beat Mt. Spokane’s Daren Airey in a 14-9 decision in the 220-pound final to lead the Panthers to the team title at the Region 4 championships at Juanita HS in Kirkland.

Mead scored 320.5 points. University was third (235.0) and Mt. Spokane finished fourth (211.0). The three teams tied for the Greater Spokane League title this season.

GSL winners included Czar Quintanilla (U-Hi) at 106, Josh Neiwert (Mead) at 132, Hudson Buth (Mt. Spokane) at 138, Q’veli Quintanilla (U-Hi) at 145, Samuel Thomas (U-Hi) at 160, Jarom Liljenquist (Mt. Spokane) at 195 and Chris Grosse (Mead) at 220.

2A

Pullman’s Israel Acosta (138) and Ivan Acosta (145) were winners to help the Greyhounds finish third with 137.5 points at the Region 4 championships at East Valley HS.

West Valley was fourth (89.0) and East Valley sixth (79.0).

GSL winners included Lucas Horner (Shadle Park) at 106, Logan Utecht (West Valley) at 132, and Alonzo Vargas (EV) at 285.

1A

Brock Berger (126), Ivan Bogle (152), Ethan Frank (170) and Bryon Newby (195) won to lead Deer Park to the team title at the Region 4 championships at Deer Park HS.

The Stags finished with 213.0 points. Lakeside was third (146.0) and Riverside placed fourth (145.5).

Northeast A winners included Hudson Raulston (Medical Lake) at 113, Derek Dunlop (Lakeside) at 120, Chris Smith (Freeman) at 138, Aaron DesRoches (Riverside) at 160 and Tristan Davis (Riverside) at 182.

4A/3A girls

U-Hi’s Libby Roberts pinned Alexia Fabian of Chiawana in the 105-pound final at the Region 4 championships at Hanford HS in Richland.

Kilee Callaghan of North Central won the 145-pound bracket.

2A/1A girls

Ellabelle Taylor of Rogers won the 115-pound class with a 9-2 decision over Vaea LaMoureaux of Reardan at the Region 4 championships at Rogers HS.

Other winners included Addy Rippy (Lakeside) at 135, Viktoriya Dovoryuka (Rogers) at 170 and Madisen Pillers (Newport) at 235.