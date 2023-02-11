Washington State holds on for 56-51 rivalry win over Washington

PULLMAN – It was a grinder of a game, featuring a fiery crowd and a tense finish.

“It’s that time of the year – it’s a rivalry game,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said.

The Cougs emerged victorious in a hard-fought Apple Cup matchup, turning back the visiting Washington Huskies 56-51 on Saturday in front of a season-high crowd of 5,647 at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) saw most of a 10-point lead slip away during a late scoring drought. The Huskies (13-13, 5-10) made things interesting, but the Cougars strung together stops and scored enough to survive.

“Both teams really competed hard,” Smith said. “They were persistent. They didn’t go away at all.”

Guard Jabe Mullins, a Washington native, buried two quick 3-pointers to put WSU up 47-37 with 8 minutes remaining. The Cougars mustered two points over the next 7 minutes, shooting 0 of 7 from the field in that stretch, and UW chipped away at the deficit, closing to within two points with 1:21 on the clock.

“We weren’t able to get settled in and attack as much as we’d like,” Smith said.

“We were a little antsy tonight, a little nervous.”

WSU’s defense kept the Huskies at bay, and Cougar post Mouhamed Gueye sealed the result with 42 seconds on the clock, scoring on a put-back.

Gueye totaled 17 points and 15 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season. The Cougars controlled the glass, outrebounding Washington 47-35 overall and 17-9 offensively. Coug forward DJ Rodman added nine rebounds (seven offensive).

“It was hard to get a bucket out there, but we were just gritty enough on the glass, getting ourselves second and third opportunities, and we defended really well,” Smith said.

TJ Bamba tallied a game-high 20 points for WSU, which fought through a sloppy shooting night. The Cougars went 17 of 58 from the field – a season-low 29.3% mark – and 8 of 30 (26.7%) from deep. but the Huskies were similarly inefficient, shooting 19 of 56 (33.9%) from the floor and 4 of 18 (22.2%) from distance.

“Defending and rebounding (made the difference) – crashing the glass and stopping their best players,” Gueye said.

Guard Noah Williams, who transferred to Washington this offseason after three years as a regular in WSU’s starting lineup, led the Huskies with 12 points. Boos rained down from the crowd any time Williams touched the ball.

“That was the message the whole week: Don’t make (Williams’ return) more than what it is,” Bamba said. “Obviously, we knew Noah would come in with energy, but we stayed focused and stuck to the game plan.”

Husky 7-footer Braxton Meah added 11 points and 10 rebounds. UW forward Keion Brooks Jr., the No. 2 scorer in the Pac-12 at about 18 points per game, was held to eight points on 4 of 16 shooting.

“He’s their main focus. They run a lot of plays for him, and we shut him down,” Gueye said.

The slow-starting Cougars managed just 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game, but found a shooting touch late in the half, compiling an 11-0 run that spanned about 4 minutes to build a 31-22 lead at the break.

Gueye and Powell hit back-to-back 3s during the spurt – the Cougs were 2 of 13 from deep before those triples.

UW missed its first 10 field-goal attempts of the night and failed to score for the first 6:30. But WSU’s offense also slumped early, and the Cougars only scored eight points during the Huskies’ game-opening scoreless stretch.

The Huskies battled back and went ahead 11-10 midway through the half, but that was UW’s only lead of the night. WSU quickly reclaimed the advantage on a highlight-reel fastbreak dunk from Gueye, and the Cougars stayed ahead by a slim margin for the next 5 minutes, until they created a double-digit buffer with their big run.