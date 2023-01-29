What you need to know about Super Bowl LVII

By Matt Bonesteel Washington Post

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. Here’s what you need to know:

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

For the third time, and the first time since 2015, the Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What channel is it on? Is it streamed?

Fox 28 will televise the Super Bowl, which also will be streamed on the Fox Sports app and website along with the NFL app.

What is the Super Bowl point spread and total?

As of Friday, the Eagles were 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs, and the over-under total was set at 51.

How did the teams reach the Super Bowl?

Kansas City went 14-3 in the regular season and won the AFC West for the seventh straight season. The Chiefs received a first-round playoff bye as the conference’s top seed. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to reach the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia also went 14-3 in the regular season, winning the NFC East and earning that conference’s first-round bye. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 and the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to reach the Super Bowl.

Have the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl before?

Kansas City is playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four seasons and the fifth time overall. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Kansas City also appeared in Super Bowl I, losing to the Green Bay Packers, and defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

What about the Eagles?

This is Philadelphia’s fourth Super Bowl appearance. The Eagles lost to the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV and to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX but defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

How do the Chiefs and Eagles match up?

The biggest questions surround the health of key offensive players for Kansas City. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played with a high-ankle sprain in the AFC championship game and was limping throughout. Plus, Chiefs wide receivers Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman left the win over the Bengals with injuries, leaving Kansas City precariously thin at that position.

This Super Bowl also will be interesting for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who led the Eagles for 14 seasons between 1999 and 2012, making a trip to the Super Bowl in February 2005.

Another storyline of note is the Kelce brothers: Chiefs all-pro tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles all-pro center Jason Kelce. They will be the first set of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl.

Have the teams met in the Super Bowl before?

This will be the first time Kansas City and Philadelphia have met in the Super Bowl. The teams have met only nine times in the regular season, with the Chiefs holding a 5-4 edge.

Who will perform the halftime show?

Rihanna will perform at halftime of the Super Bowl.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Country singer Chris Stapleton will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Super Bowl. “Abbott Elementary” actor Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Why does Super Bowl use Roman numerals?

The NFL uses numbers to avoid confusion because the Super Bowl is played the calendar year after the regular season. Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt is credited with proposing Roman numerals to bring some additional pomp to the game. This is Super Bowl LVII, or Super Bowl 57.

What does the Super Bowl winner get?

The Vince Lombardi Trophy – a 22-inch-tall, 7-pound, sterling silver football on a stand – is given to the winning team. Per the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, each player on this year’s winning team also receives $157,000, while players on the losing team each get $82,000. (Both are $7,000 increases from last season’s payouts.)

Why is it called the Super Bowl?

The origin of the Super Bowl name is somewhat unclear, but it came shortly after the established National Football League merged with the upstart American Football League in 1966. The contest between the league winners was, for a few years, called some variation of “the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.” But the NFL knew it needed something catchier.

One popular legend is that Hunt suggested “Super Bowl” because his children loved the Super Ball, a bouncy and popular toy. He said “bowl” was a phonetic confusion with “ball.”

How did Super Bowl commercials become a thing, and how much do they cost?

Commercials became more expensive after Apple’s famous “1984” ad. Super Bowl commercials were popular before – especially “Mean” Joe Greene tossing a kid his jersey in an ad that aired during Super Bowl XIV in 1980 – but after Apple’s ad, the value of the 30-second spots exploded. Last year, they reportedly sold for a record $6.5 million each, on average, with a few garnering $7 million. The ads were seen by nearly 100 million viewers.

A 30-second slot for this year’s Super Bowl reportedly will cost around $7 million, on average. Fox had sold almost all of its inventory before the NFL regular season began in September.

Which teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Twelve teams never have won the Super Bowl. Eight have played in the Super Bowl but lost: the Minnesota Vikings (four times), Buffalo Bills (four), Cincinnati (three), Carolina Panthers (two), Atlanta Falcons (two), Los Angeles Chargers (one), Tennessee Titans (one) and Arizona Cardinals (one).

Four teams have never appeared in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville.