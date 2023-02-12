Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl just weeks after collapsing

By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs New York Times

It was just last month that Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, lay motionless near the 50-yard line of an NFL stadium – his heart still, his teammates in tears and a medical team desperately trying to save his life.

Now, Hamlin is among those in Arizona for the pinnacle of the football season, an embodiment both of perseverance and the potential for catastrophic injury that looms over every football game.

Hamlin, 24, has made several public appearances leading up to the Super Bowl, receiving an award from the players’ union for community service, attending the NFL honors awards show and speaking with Michael Strahan in an interview for “Good Morning America.”

“Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would’ve ever chosen to be a part of my story,” Hamlin said at the NFL honors ceremony. “But that’s because sometimes our own visions are too small, even when we think we are seeing the bigger picture.”

In the “Good Morning America” interview, Hamlin spoke of his gratitude for Denny Kellington, the Bills athletic trainer who has been credited with performing lifesaving CPR on Hamlin in Cincinnati, after he collapsed following what looked to be a routine tackle.

“That night, he was literally the savior of my life,” Hamlin said.