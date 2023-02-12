Spokane Black Voices Art - High School LaMere patterns
Sun., Feb. 12, 2023
Spokane Black Voices Art – High School LaMere patterns
{child_byline}Dontae LaMere
For The Spokesman-Review{/child_byline}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW177588195 BCX4”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW177588195 BCX4”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW177588195 BCX4” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW177588195 BCX4” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}Music Tributes{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW177588195 BCX4” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-con
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.