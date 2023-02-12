Spokane Black Voices - Letter to our Ancestors from Talina Moore
Sun., Feb. 12, 2023
Dear Ancestor,
What did you imagine
For our generation’s future?
If I told you our truth,
You’d swear it’s a rumor
The world don’t treat us
Like this war was won
And for some reason
Everyone acts like it’s done
I wanna show that your pain
Was worth the fight
I wanna lose my chains
Clear my brain
My feet ache
From the journey y’all walked
My voice is sore
From talking my talk
I still feel stains
From the tears you cried
My arms are weak
From showing Black pride
The world is in battle
I still feel the paddle
We will scream
Fight, run and dream
Until we see your legacy
Things have changed,
But not too much
Still all our issues
Get swept under the rug
Please don’t worry,
We still got more time
Wash, repent, repeat
