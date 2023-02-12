The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Books

Spokane Black Voices - Letter to our Ancestors from Talina Moore

Talina Moore For The Spokesman-Review

Dear Ancestor,

What did you imagine

For our generation’s future?

If I told you our truth,

You’d swear it’s a rumor

The world don’t treat us

Like this war was won

And for some reason

Everyone acts like it’s done

I wanna show that your pain

Was worth the fight

I wanna lose my chains

Clear my brain

My feet ache

From the journey y’all walked

My voice is sore

From talking my talk

I still feel stains

From the tears you cried

My arms are weak

From showing Black pride

The world is in battle

I still feel the paddle

We will scream

Fight, run and dream

Until we see your legacy

Things have changed,

But not too much

Still all our issues

Get swept under the rug

Please don’t worry,

We still got more time

Wash, repent, repeat

