100 years ago in Spokane: Florence Crittenton Home for unwed mothers burns nearly to the ground

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s Florence Crittenton Home – a home for unwed mothers – burned nearly to the ground in an afternoon fire.

Ten girls and seven babies were rescued and rushed across the street to the homes of neighbors. No one was injured, but the residents lost all of their personal effects.

The fire apparently started in the top of the building, at 2335 N. Crescent Ave., but the cause had not been determined.

Recently, the officials of the national Crittenton organization had announced plans to build a new and bigger home on a different site.

From the weather beat: A woman identified as Mrs. George Roberts nearly died because of the city’s ferocious cold snap, with temperatures dropping well below zero.

Her daughter reported her mother had been walking home from a jitney stop when she lost strength and “felt the cold creeping up all over her body.”

“She fought desperately to make it to the house, but within 50 feet of the door, fell and could not get up again,” said her daughter. “She would have surely frozen to death had not Mr. Reeves come along and carried her to the house.”

She was being treated for frostbite and possible lung injuries.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1861: Abraham Lincoln is declared the 16th president of the United States in Washington, D.C.

1957: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference organizes in New Orleans with Martin Luther King Jr. as president.