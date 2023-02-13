District 8 2A: Hartman Warrick goes for season-high to spark Rogers boys; Pirates girls advance for second time in school history

Hartman Warrick picked a good day to go for a season high. And he helped Rogers basketball set a school record in the process.

Warrick scored a season-high 13 points, six in overtime, and the Pirates (11-10) edged visiting East Valley (8-11) 62-57 in a District 8 2A first-round loser-out on Monday.

With the Pirates girls’ 49-19 win over West Valley, it’s the first time in school history that both teams have advanced in the same district playoffs.

Rogers travels to Pullman on Tuesday to face the No. 1 Greyhounds in a semifinal.

Assistant coach Zach Nelson was in charge for Rogers, filling in for head coach Karim Scott who missed the game with an illness.

“I was excited for the opportunity,” Nelson said. “I just wanted to make (Scott) proud. And our team did the job for us.”

Dujuan Haney led Rogers with 23 points and Treshon Green added 11. Luke Holecek led East Valley with 27 points and Coleton Hanson had 14.

Warrick didn’t come into the game looking to shoot.

“I don’t know, just the competitive nature,” he said. “I really wanted to win the game and as you could see, it showed.”

“He’s our engine,” Nelson said of Warrick. “Our point guard, he runs the court. The general. I knew his moment was coming.”

Warrick, a 6-foot guard, scored most of his points underneath the basket.

“Recently my friends have been clowning me about airballing shots, so I decided not to shoot and just get to the rack.”

Warrick drove for a contested layup with 51 seconds left in overtime for a 58-57 lead, then East Valley turned it over on the inbounds play. Tavionce Trammell’s layup was blocked, but he recovered the loose ball and hit a floater for a three-point lead with 16.8 seconds left.

Rogers forced a turnover, Trammell hit a pair at the line and Rogers escaped with the win.

“The good news with our team is that we’ve been peaking at the right time defensively,” Nelson said. “That’s really what we’ve been leaning on a lot throughout the season.”

The Pirates led 24-19 at the break. Back-to-back 3s by Holecek and Maddox Callahan tied it at 25-25 early in the third.

Holecek hit a 3 midway through the fourth to make it a seven-point game, but Rogers Warrick hit a pair of layups and Haney’s reverse made it 48-46 with 90 seconds to go.

Rogers guard Deon Kinsey came up with a steal and fastbreak layup to tie the game at 48-48 with 50 seconds left in the game. Holecek drove to the hoop for the lead, but Treshon Green’s put-back at the buzzer forced overtime.

Boys

Clarkston 75, Shadle Park 67: Xavier Santana scored 22 points, and the third-seeded Bantams (11-10) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Highlanders (6-16) in a first-round game.

Clarkston faces second-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Jacob Boston and Jordan Dever scored 17 points apiece for Shadle.

Girls

Rogers 49, West Valley 19: Ajah Garza and Oveyonna Ivy scored 10 points apiece, and the visiting Pirates (5-16) eliminated the Eagles (5-17) to advance in the district playoffs for the second time in school history.

Rogers faces top-seeded Clarkston in a semifinal on Tuesday.

West Valley’s leading scorer, Chloe DeHaro, averaging 34 points per game, missed her third-straight game with an injury.

Shadle Park 56, East Valley 18: Kyleigh Archer and Makenzie Fager scored 12 points apiece, and the third-seeded Highlanders (11-11) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (0-20).

Shadle faces second-seeded Pullman in a semifinal on Tuesday.