Getting There: Pedestrians, drivers, and water – Spokane looks ahead to construction projects worth $100M in 2023

With a new year comes a new construction season, and Spokane officials have dozens of projects planned to improve local roadways, pedestrian crossings, systems providing water, sewer service and more in 2023.

The city plans $100 million worth of construction for Spokane’s infrastructure once the weather warms. Some of that entails finishing projects started in 2022, like completing the concrete roads on Thor and Freya streets, but the bulk are entirely new.

Pedestrian projects are a big focus for the year ahead. The city plans to spend $2.6 million on large pedestrian hybrid beacons, at the intersections of North Nevada Street and Joseph Avenue, Greene Street and Carlisle Avenue and along Division Street. The long-armed beacons will hang over the roadway similar to one already installed at Ruby Street and Boone Avenue near Gonzaga University.

Sidewalk improvements are planned near Finch Elementary in northwest Spokane for stretches of Cochran Street, Alberta Street and Driscoll Boulevard; near Bemiss Elementary in northeast Spokane along Liberty Avenue; and Regal Elementary along Haven Place.

The Spokane Public Works Department also plans to build out the Garland Pathway Project, which involves a 10- to 12-foot path along the north and west sides of the new Shaw Middle School.

The city has budgeted roughly $27 million for grind and overlay projects, replacing worn street-surfacing in dozens of areas throughout Spokane.

Another $2 million has been set aside to complete the concrete intersections where Second and Third avenues cross Thor and Freya streets. Disruptions to commuters and businesses are expected to be better this year than in 2022, said Public Works Director Marlene Feist, because at least one lane in both directions will remain open during the work.

Revisions to the intersection of Wellesley Avenue and Market Street in anticipation of the eventual construction of the North Spokane Corridor will cost another $4 million.

One of the most potential disruptive projects of the year will be the remediation of the Maple Street Bridge deck, which is anticipated to cost $3.5 million. Driver access will be maintained as much as possible, but a segment of the bridge will be closed for as short a duration as possible, said city Streets Director Clint Harris.

Some of the city’s most expensive projects for the year ahead are all about managing water, both before and after it gets used by residents. Improvements to the Cochran Basin stormwater system on the North Side are anticipated to cost more than $10 million, as are water reservoirs along West Thorpe Road and next to Hamblen Elementary. Water transmission lines along Marshall Road and near the Spokane International Airport are expected to run another $8.5 million.

A replacement booster station, which maintains water pressure on the South Hill near Ninth Avenue and Rockwood Boulevard will cost $5 million.

Sewer system improvements along a portion of Holland Avenue, as well as in the Shiloh Hills and Hillyard areas, will run another $6.5 million.

Other anticipated construction projects include Expo ’74 anniversary projects in and around Riverfront Park, citywide cyclist safety improvement projects, ramp curb maintenance, and more. For a complete list of construction projects, closures and other information, visit my.spokanecity.org/projects/construction.

Work to watch for

Avista work will have flaggers in place along Monroe Street from Northwest Boulevard to Knox Avenue Monday through Feb. 24.

Utility work also will close the north curb lane of Third Avenue between Napa and Magnolia streets in the East Central neighborhood beginning Thursday through March 1.

Sefnco Communications work will close a southbound lane of Monroe Street between Knox and Shannon avenues beginning Friday through March 17.