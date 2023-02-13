‘Just let it all out’: Wenatchee Public Library welcomes broken-hearted

By Kasey Safford Wenatchee World

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Public Library will be hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day Party to allow broken-hearted tweens and teens with a safe space to escape the pressure of the national day of love.

Year-round, the Wenatchee Public Library hosts a variety of themed events, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. However, this Valentine’s Day event isn’t celebrating love.

“I had heard of people having Anti-Valentine’s Day parties with friends, and thought that it was something I could adapt for this group in a library setting,” said event organizer, Katie McNall. “I think a lot of times Valentine’s Day comes with a lot of pressure to be happy and in a relationship, and that just isn’t realistic for everyone. So why not have fun, be a little chaotic and destructive in a good way, and give everyone a way to celebrate where they’re at?”

Ages 10 to 18 can partake in shredding love/hate letters, rock out to break up songs, enjoy some temporary tattoos/stickers, share their worst first break up or date stories, and participate in a “wreck-this-heart” project. Snacks will be provided courtesy of Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library.

“This event is going to be a lot of fun and is a great chance to just let it all out! Everyone has a story (or many stories) and even if you’re in a good place and a good relationship now, it’s always fun to be a little bit messy,” said McNall.

Free to attend, the event is from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in The Den of the library, 310 Douglas St., Wenatchee, which will be the designated spot for tween and teen activities. No registration is required.