Locally: Circling Raven names Christopher Runyan Director of Golf

From staff and wire services

Coeur d’Alene Casino’s Circling Raven Golf Club has named Christopher Runyan to the position of director of golf.

Runyan’s resume includes several honors and distinctions, including 2021 Golf Digest “Best in State” Golf Coach; 2020 PGA of America, National Patriot Award recipient; 2019, 2018, 2013-16 Pacific NW PGA Section Patriot Award recipient; and 2019 Golf Digest “Best in State” Golf Coach.

Circling Raven has been named No. 1 Public Golf Course in Idaho by GolfPass on its annual “Golfer’s Choice” list, compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by GolfPass members throughout the preceding season.

Academics

Thirty Washington State University student-athletes were named to the 2022 Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll, announced last week.

Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3-or-above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the distinction.

Washington State’s honorees:

Cross country: Men, Leif Swanson, kinesiology; Women, Samantha Boyle, biology; Maya Nichols, business; Alaina Stone Boggs, kinesiology.

Football: Alec Eckert, business; Andrew Edson, computer science; Joshua Erling, accounting; Ma’ake Fifita, mechanical engineering; Luke Holcomb, media and technology; Brennan Jackson, masters business administration; Dean Janikowski, digital technology and culture; Sam Lockett III, social sciences; Nusi Malani, social sciences; Quinn McCarthy, sport management; Christian Mejia, masters kinesiology; Cole Norah, political science; Drake Owen, marketing; Simon Samarzich, masters sport management; Jaxon Sawyer, animal sciences; Kyle Thornton, economic sciences.

Women’s soccer: Khalia Gathright, kinesiology; Grayson Lynch, human development; Bridget Rieken, advertising; Isabella Weaver, advertising; Marin Whieldon, human development.

Women’s volleyball: Logann Golden, sport management; Magdalena Jehlarova, management; Jasmine Martin, psychology; Katy Ryan, elementary education; Michelle Zhao, management.

Men’s basketball

Garrett White of Post Falls earned his second Golden State Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award this season after a couple of big games with Vanguard University in Arizona.

The senior forward, who played at North Idaho Christian and Community Colleges of Spokane, averaged 22.0 points and 4.5 rebounds as the Lions split their road trip. He led Vanguard to an 85-67 victory at Ottawa University (Surprise, Ariz.), scoring a game-high 28 points on 11 of 18 shooting. He knocked down four threes while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal. White also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career, reaching 1,023 points.

He had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in an 83-60 loss at NAIA No. 4 Arizona Christian. He made 6 of 11 floor shots, including 4 of 8 from three-point range.

For the week, White shot 58.6 (17 of 29) percent from the field and 53.3 (8 of 15) percent from three.

He is tied for 28th in the NAIA with a 19.5 ppg scoring average.

This is White’s third career GSAC weekly award.

Hoopfest

Spokane Hoopfest Association is accepting applications for a number of positions, both paid and voluntary.

Among the openings posted on the Hoopfest website are site/facilities manager, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, merchandise vendors, exhibitors, and, of course, the 3,000 volunteers it takes to run the world’s largest 3-on-3 tournament.

For more information, go to www.spokanehoopfest.org