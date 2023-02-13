Northern Quest announces summer concert series lineup, partners with Live Nation

Northern Quest Resort and Casino announced the first six shows of its summer concert series lineup on Monday, including Dan + Shay and Jason Mraz.

This is the twelfth year of the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert series at BECU Live, the 5,000-seat outdoor arena at Northern Quest. This year, the shows were booked through Live Nation, the massive global entertainment company that is the subject of an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department.

Previously, the casino booked shows through a talent buyer out of Los Angeles, but now is hoping to take advantage of bands’ tour schedules, often booked through Live Nation, said Matt Gibson, director of vibe at the casino, who is responsible for entertainment, venues and promotion.

“We’re extremely proud of the entertainment venue we’ve built for our guests and the artists who travel here to connect with their fans,” Phil Haugen, Chief Operating Officer for the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority, wrote in a news release. “Now we’re celebrating a relationship with the leading promoter and connecting our amazing guest experience to what we hope becomes access to some of the best entertainment acts in the world.”

The casino isn’t concerned about Live Nation’s current controversy, Gibson said, noting the company is publicly traded, leading to a host of public financial reports.

“We don’t have any concerns whatsoever,” Gibson said.

The first show of the concert series will likely take place in mid-June and has yet to be announced, Gibson said.

The first announced show is the folk-rock band The Avett Brothers on July 14. Jason Mraz and His Superband with Lawrence is set for July 17, followed by Swedish rock band Ghost playing with Ammon Amarth.

Young the Giant and Milky Chance will perform on Aug. 8, followed by Foreigner on Sept. 22.

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay are set to play Sept. 23.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, Gibson said. Last year, the series was the largest ever, with 21 shows. This year’s set will likely be a bit smaller, with 15 to 18 shows, Gibson said.

Tickets go on sale at northernquest.com on Feb. 17.