Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 4): A Dan Dickau tribute, a Julian Strawther gem and an LMU rematch

It’s never too early to look ahead to the West Coast Conference basketball tournament.

In the latest Zags Insiders Podcast, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former Gonzaga center Richard Fox try to explain the logic behind conference tournament seeding .

If Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s end in a first-place tie, it could come down to the NET rankings, where the Gaels are sixth and Zags are 12th.

In addition to conference seeding, the latest podcast featuring Meehan and Fox looks back at the Dan Dickau tribute, BYU’s final appearance at the Kennel as a member of the WCC, and looks ahead to two key road games for the Bulldogs in Los Angeles this week.

As a bonus, the pair also look back to Sunday’s Super Bowl and the best ads they saw.

Among the highlights:

On the NET rankings deciding the top seeds at the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas: “If you’re GU, it is what it is. You’ve got to focus on yourself and the reality is this program is more concerned about where they’re ranked in the NCAA Tournament than they are the WCC Tournament.” – Richard Fox.

On Dan Dickau’s No. 21 being raised to the rafters on Thursday: “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that if Dan Dickau hadn’t been with the program at the time that he was, I don’t know if the McCarthey Athletic Center is constructed.” – Richard Fox.

On last week’s wins over San Francisco and BYU, which played for the last time at the Kennel as a WCC member: “If Rasir Bolton’s the guy USF’s having nightmares about, I think BYU’s probably not too fond of one Julian Strawther right about now.” – Jim Meehan.

On the importance of Gonzaga’s trip to L.A. this week and rematch with LMU: “Look, LMU got the hard part done, which is stealing one on the road up here at GU … They were plus-9 on the glass, really physical, shot the ball well – 7 of 19 from the 3-point line. Obviously, Cam Shelton was tremendous, but this is not a team in LMU that you expect to do much around the rim they were they were even with Gonzaga 36 apiece in the paint.” – Richard Fox.

On Sunday’s Super Bowl: “The game was better than the ads, although I thought the ads were pretty good this go-around. Being a huge fan of “Breaking Bad,” I’m going with Walter White, Jesse and the (Pop Corners) commercial just because that show was really a great series to watch a few years ago.” – Jim Meehan.