100 years ago in Spokane: A cold front brought all train traffic to a halt, and a home for unwed mothers burned down

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Train traffic came to a near standstill in what local rail officials called the worst snow conditions in the region’s history.

All through east and westbound trains “are late, stalled or annulled today,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported. One train was stalled at Grand Junction, Idaho, 23 miles northwest of Spokane.

“A diner with plenty of food and well-heated cars assure against discomfort of passengers,” rail officials said.

Other trains were stuck as far away as the Dakotas. The storm conditions extended all the way to Minnesota. Conditions to the west were snowy as well, but not quite as bad.

One train from Portland broke a side rod, but managed to “buck a drift and get on a siding.”

No relief was in sight. More snow was in the forecast.

From the charity beat: The drive to raise money for a new Florence Crittenton Home in Spokane gained new impetus following the fire that destroyed the old home. The trustees vowed to build a new and bigger home on a new site. Crittenton homes for unwed mothers had been established in many cities across the country.

Officials suspected the fire started in an area where plumbers were working with a blowtorch.

