Sports >  High school sports

District basketball roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane boys reach title games; Mead girls advance to championship

Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:52 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school district basketball tournament action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 69, Kamiakin 56: Jamil Miller scored 26 points, Henry Sandberg added 21 and the top-seeded Bullpups (20-3) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Braves (16-6) in a semifinal.

G-Prep will play sixth-seeded Chiawana at home in the championship game on Saturday.

Peter Dress and Fabian Hernandez led Kamiakin with 16 points apiece.

Lewis and Clark 67, Pasco 25: Paulo Murray scored 11 points, Lule Marshall and Parker Pincock added 10 apiece and the third-seeded Tigers (8-14) eliminated the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (1-20) at LC. The Tigers travel to Kamiakin for a loser-out Thursday.

Kayshaun Davis led Pasco with 10 points.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 83, Walla Walla 53: Ryan Lafferty scored 24 points, Maverick Sanders added 21 and the second-seeded Wildcats (20-1) beat the visiting third-seeded Blue Devils (10-12) in a semifinal.

Mt. Spokane advances to play at top-seeded Kennewick in the championship game on Thursday.

Ken Higgins led Walla Walla with 18 points.

Kennewick 63, Ferris 46: Nathan Knapick scored 19 points and the top-seeded Lions (15-7) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Saxons (16-6).

Dylan Skaife scored 33 points for Ferris, which will play at Walla Walla in a loser-out Thursday.

District 8 2A

Pullman 90, Rogers 53: Jaedyn Brown hit eight 3-pointers and scored 38 points and the Greyhounds (21-0) eliminated the visiting Pirates (11-11) in a semifinal.

Champ Powaukee added 16 for Pullman, which hosts West Valley in the title game on Thursday. Both teams will move on to the District 5/6/8 crossover on Saturday for a bid to state.

Deon Kinsey led Rogers with 14 points.

West Valley 59, Clarkston 57: Ashton Zettle scored the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the second-seeded Eagles (18-3) eliminated the third-seeded Bantams (10-11) in a semifinal at WV.

Ben Fried scored 17 points and Grady Walker added 12 for West Valley. Xavier Santana led Clarkston with 32 points, including five 3-pointers.

Girls District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 72, Pasco 30: Lucy Lynn and Natalya Gadison scored 13 points apiece and the third-seeded Bullpups (15-7) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Bulldogs (0-22).

G-Prep will play in a loser-out against top-seeded Central Valley Thursday at CV.

Lewis and Clark 71, Hanford 42: Vy Tran scored 20 points and the fifth-seeded Tigers (10-12) eliminated the seventh-seeded Hawks (5-11) at LC.

LC travels for a loser-out against Chiawana on Thursday.

District 8 3A

Mead 68, Walla Walla 31: Teryn Gardner scored 18 points, Natalie Braun added 13 and the second-seeded Panthers (17-3) beat the third-seeded Blue Devils (11-11) at Mead.

Mead plays at top-seeded Kennewick in the championship game on Thursday.

Kennewick 57, Mt. Spokane 41: Taylor Adams scored 15 points, Dylyn Dress added 14 and the top-seeded Lions (12-7) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Wildcats (12-10) in a semifinal.

Mt. Spokane will visit Walla Walla for a loser-out game Thursday.

District 8 2A

Clarkston 69, Rogers 39: Eloise Teasley scored 17 points and the top-seeded Bantams (18-4) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (4-17) in a semifinal.

Clarkston plays third-seeded Shadle Park at home in the championship game on Thursday. Both teams will advance to the District 5/6/8 crossover on Saturday.

Emily Peabody led Rogers with 12 points.

Shadle Park 39, Pullman 37: Tameria Thompson scored 14 points, Kyleigh Archer added 10 and the third-seeded Highlanders (11-11) eliminated the second-seeded Greyhounds (8-13) in a semifinal at Pullman. Sehra Singh led Pullman with 13 points.

