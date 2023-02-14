Love Story: Molly Hoover and Ken Rodd
Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:06 a.m.
We met in 1981 working at the same auto dealership in Salem, Oregon. We were both divorced, but didn’t run in the same circles, so we just worked well with each other as we were on the management team.
In 1995, we met again at a dealership in Moses Lake and started dating in 1996, when we both moved to Spokane.
This will be our 25th wedding anniversary! Married on Valentine’s Day in 1998.
We are both amazed at how lucky we feel to have each other, finding commonality in the car business, being avid travelers and enjoying laughs every single day because our friendship is so strong.
The years fly by when you’re having fun!
