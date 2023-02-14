The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News

Love Story: Tracy Simmons and Traci Gillig

Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:06 a.m.

Traci Gillig, left, and Tracy Simmons got engaged on Jan. 30 after meeting in March 2021 where they work at the Washington State University Edward R. Murrow College of Communication in Pullman. Gillig is an assistant professor of strategic communication. Simmons is a scholarly assistant professor of journalism. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)
By Tracy Simmons

Before I even met Traci Gillig, I was intrigued by her.

I had returned to WSU’s Murrow College after a four-year stint teaching elsewhere, and because it was COVID, found myself trying to learn about my new colleagues by reading their faculty profiles.

Traci, I noticed, had a research interest in gender and had published extensively on topics related to LGBT youth. Had I found a queer co-worker? After that, I couldn’t help but notice her Zoom square in our faculty meetings.

I mentioned this to a peer who, after we all finally got vaccinated, arranged for a happy hour so Traci and I could meet. She sat across the table from me and ordered a green tea.

I kept thinking about her smile and found excuses to email her, eventually leading to a hike at Kamiak Butte with a mutual friend.

I brought my dog, because who could resist a girl and her dog?

Next it was a bike ride, then dinner, then coffee breaks at work.

One night, we watched a scary movie, sitting on opposite ends of the couch. We both wanted to sit closer, but we were in the “pre-dating” phase, which went on for about six months.

Finally, I got the gall to ask her on an official date to a Halloween party.

She said yes.

At the party, we wandered away from the crowd freezing, looking up at the sky. We saw a shooting star.

Now, I can’t imagine a couch cushion ever separating us. She’s become my home.

In our 16 months together, we’ve gone on adventures, traveled abroad and even bought a house.

And I continue to be wonderfully intrigued by Traci Gillig.

About two weeks ago, I snuck a ring under her pillow.

She said yes.

This summer, we’ll marry in a Japanese Garden outside of Chicago, near her family, and forever we’ll get to be “The Tracyi’s.”

