Love Story: Tracy Simmons and Traci Gillig
Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:06 a.m.
Before I even met Traci Gillig, I was intrigued by her.
I had returned to WSU’s Murrow College after a four-year stint teaching elsewhere, and because it was COVID, found myself trying to learn about my new colleagues by reading their faculty profiles.
Traci, I noticed, had a research interest in gender and had published extensively on topics related to LGBT youth. Had I found a queer co-worker? After that, I couldn’t help but notice her Zoom square in our faculty meetings.
I mentioned this to a peer who, after we all finally got vaccinated, arranged for a happy hour so Traci and I could meet. She sat across the table from me and ordered a green tea.
I kept thinking about her smile and found excuses to email her, eventually leading to a hike at Kamiak Butte with a mutual friend.
I brought my dog, because who could resist a girl and her dog?
Next it was a bike ride, then dinner, then coffee breaks at work.
One night, we watched a scary movie, sitting on opposite ends of the couch. We both wanted to sit closer, but we were in the “pre-dating” phase, which went on for about six months.
Finally, I got the gall to ask her on an official date to a Halloween party.
She said yes.
At the party, we wandered away from the crowd freezing, looking up at the sky. We saw a shooting star.
Now, I can’t imagine a couch cushion ever separating us. She’s become my home.
In our 16 months together, we’ve gone on adventures, traveled abroad and even bought a house.
And I continue to be wonderfully intrigued by Traci Gillig.
About two weeks ago, I snuck a ring under her pillow.
She said yes.
This summer, we’ll marry in a Japanese Garden outside of Chicago, near her family, and forever we’ll get to be “The Tracyi’s.”
