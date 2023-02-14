Man accused of vehicular assault in crash on Rutter Parkway

From staff reports

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver who crashed head-on into another car Saturday north of Spokane, injuring two, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Benjamin J. Pointer, 20, was driving a BMW west on Rutter Parkway at about 6:15 p.m. when he collided with an eastbound Toyota Camry about to turn left into a driveway, according to the release. The driver of the Camry and a passenger in the BMW were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash occurred in the 8300 block of West Rutter Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said Pointer was driving “at a high rate of speed.” He was evaluated for impairment, but the news release did not include details of the evaluation. A warrant was obtained to evaluate his blood.

Pointer was booked in the Spokane County Jail on a charge of vehicular assault. He was no longer in jail on Tuesday morning.