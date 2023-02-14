Man accused of vehicular assault in crash on Rutter Parkway
Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:37 p.m.
From staff reports
Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver who crashed head-on into another car Saturday north of Spokane, injuring two, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.
Benjamin J. Pointer, 20, was driving a BMW west on Rutter Parkway at about 6:15 p.m. when he collided with an eastbound Toyota Camry about to turn left into a driveway, according to the release. The driver of the Camry and a passenger in the BMW were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash occurred in the 8300 block of West Rutter Parkway.
The sheriff’s office said Pointer was driving “at a high rate of speed.” He was evaluated for impairment, but the news release did not include details of the evaluation. A warrant was obtained to evaluate his blood.
Pointer was booked in the Spokane County Jail on a charge of vehicular assault. He was no longer in jail on Tuesday morning.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.