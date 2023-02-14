The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man arrested after alleged attempted carjacking in downtown Spokane

Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:36 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 29-year-old man is accused of an attempted carjacking Tuesday in downtown Spokane.

Officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the 900 block of Second Avenue after a male reported a man, later identified as Robert J. Kelly, opened his car door, punched him and tried to force him out of the vehicle, according to a Spokane police news release.

After a brief altercation, the victim prevented Kelly from entering his vehicle, so Kelly gave up and walked away, police said.

Officers located Kelly within minutes and arrested him after a short foot pursuit.

Kelly, who has four felony convictions, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted robbery, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on numerous active warrants, including third-degree assault.

He remained in jail Tuesday night.

