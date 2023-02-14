Newhouse named wine caucus co-chair

Columbia Basin Herald staff report

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Yakima, was named co-chair of the Congressional Wine Caucus in the 118th Congress, a job he will share with Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., according to a statement from Newhouse’s office.

“As a proud grape grower, I know firsthand the strong economic contributions made by the grape and wine producers and the issues our industry faces,” Newhouse said in the statement. “I am honored to represent the flourishing, high-quality wine region of Central Washington. I look forward to working with Thompson to ensure the nation’s wine industry – from grape growers to winemakers and sellers – can continue to thrive and grow.”

There are over 800 wineries and 250 wine and grape growers in Washington state generating over $9.5 billion in economic activity annually, according to the news release. The state is home to over 14,000 acres of land dedicated to growing wine grapes and 14 unique viticulture regions – including four in Grant County alone, the statement noted.

“Wine grapes are grown in all 50 states and generate $276 billion for our economy while creating nearly 2 million jobs,” Thompson, whose district includes Napa County, said in the statement. “I founded the Congressional Wine Caucus to develop a line of communication between winegrape growers and vintners and Congress. During the 118th Congress, Newhouse and I – and the entire wine caucus – will continue this work to support our wine community.”

The 118th Congress began its term on Jan. 3 and will continue its term until Jan. 3, 2025.