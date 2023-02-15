Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Feb. 16

Tip of the week

Fishing reels are much lighter now than they used to be, so there is really no reason to put a mini-reel on your ice fishing rod, even if it is a short one. Also, if you are targeting panfish, there is no reason to use line heavier than 3-pound test, as heavier line will often spook the fish.

Heads up

In last week’s column, I made an error regarding WDFW’s online Hunters’ Education course. It should have said that WDFW has increased the minimum age for taking the all on-line hunter education course with a virtual field day, test from nine to 18. Students under 18 can complete the online course, but they must attend an in-person field skills evaluation before they can become certified. For more information, visit WDFW’s Hunter Education webpage.

The WDFW fishery managers have announced a temporary suspension on winter chinook salmon fishing in central Puget Sound (Marine Area 10) to preserve opportunities in March. The closure goes into effect Saturday until further notice.

Officials at Little Goose Lock and Dam are closing dam crossings to the public through February 20 to perform electrical work on top of the dam.

Three days of white sturgeon retention on the John Day pool and all adjacent Washington tributaries will be Saturday, Wednesday and Feb. 18. Catch-and-release only will be allowed on all other dates through April 30.

Braggin’ rights

Last weekend’s fishing tournament on Diamond Lake out of the Edgewater Lounge/Restaurant across the road from the Diamond Lake public access was another well-organized success with 135 participants. Tannor Brandt won the perch derby with a fish of 1.03 pounds, and 13-year-old Collin Filla Glass took the big trout event with a brown weighing a whopping 10.99 pounds. Although perch fishing was slow, a lot of big trout were taken.

Gavin Boggs was fishing for walleye recently near Seven Bays when he hooked and landed a 26-inch lake whitefish that weighed 7.86 pounds .He is waiting for the official word, but should have a new state record. The old record was 7.5 pounds.

Overheard

Idaho Fish and Game have begun a project to reduce deer density in the Slate Creek area in Unit 14 north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 in an effort to minimize the spread of chronic wasting disease into adjacent areas. Because most deer are expected to be on private land, permits will be issued exclusively to landowners, and there will be no public hunting opportunity for this project. Rick Ward, Fish and Game’s State Wildlife Manager, says “We are saddened that we are in the position that we have to do this, but it’s necessary to suppress the spread of CWD to protect deer and elk herds in adjacent areas where it could spread even farther from there.” Most of the meat from harvested animals will be donated to a local food bank.

Although the annual Bighorn Show in Spokane is not until March, the Sportsmen’s Show in Yakima will open Feb.24 at the Sundome.