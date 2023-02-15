Five victims of MSU shooting remain in critical condition
Feb. 15, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:19 p.m.
The five injured victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said spokesman Corey Alexander on Wednesday morning.
The five, all MSU students, were injured during a shooting Monday night that took the lives of three other classmates, all from Metro Detroit ― Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner
Four of the hospitalized victims required surgical intervention, Sparrow’s Chief Medical Officer Denny Martin said Tuesday morning.
One of the wounded victims has been identified in a GoFundMe as Guadalupe “Lupe” Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality business junior and participant in the university’s College Assistance Migrant Program. MSU declined to confirm if Huapilla-Perez was one of the five wounded students.
Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, started the fundraiser and wrote that Lupe’s recovery will require, “months of care and subsequent rehabilitation.” Over $185,000 in donations has been raised for the Huapilla-Perez family, who traveled to Michigan from Florida to be with Lupe, as of Wednesday morning.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.