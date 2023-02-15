Five victims of MSU shooting remain in critical condition

By Hannah Mackay The Detroit News

The five injured victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said spokesman Corey Alexander on Wednesday morning.

The five, all MSU students, were injured during a shooting Monday night that took the lives of three other classmates, all from Metro Detroit ― Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner

Four of the hospitalized victims required surgical intervention, Sparrow’s Chief Medical Officer Denny Martin said Tuesday morning.

One of the wounded victims has been identified in a GoFundMe as Guadalupe “Lupe” Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality business junior and participant in the university’s College Assistance Migrant Program. MSU declined to confirm if Huapilla-Perez was one of the five wounded students.

Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, started the fundraiser and wrote that Lupe’s recovery will require, “months of care and subsequent rehabilitation.” Over $185,000 in donations has been raised for the Huapilla-Perez family, who traveled to Michigan from Florida to be with Lupe, as of Wednesday morning.