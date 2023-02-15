I-90 to close again this weekend to finish removal of Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge

The state Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 again this weekend in Spokane to finish demolition of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge.

I-90 will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday roughly between mileposts 281 and 284. On- and off-ramps in the area also will close.

Last weekend, crews removed the center span of the crumbling pedestrian bridge, which first opened in 1969 to connect the neighborhoods on either side of the highway. This weekend, crews will work to remove the cantilevers, the remaining sections of the bridge that hang over the highway.

If time permits, crews may also work to remove the spiral ramps on either side that once led up to the bridge. However, removing the overhangs and cleaning the roadway of any debris is the priority, said state Department of Transportation Eastern Region spokesman Ryan Overton, as the spiral ramps could be removed at a later date without closing the highway.

Those ramps rise from small plots of land on either side of the highway owned by the state Department of Transportation. The future of that land is uncertain, Overton said.

Third and Fourth avenues, which run along the north and south sides of the highway, will eventually be realigned during the construction of the future North South Corridor. At that time, the vacated state land may be incorporated into the new roadway, Overton said.

The state Department of Transportation will engage with neighborhood residents later this year on a number of topics related to the planned North South Corridor, Overton added.