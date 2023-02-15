NYC judge slaps down Trump’s effort to enter DNA in rape case months after deadline
Feb. 15, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:59 a.m.
NEW YORK — A federal judge on Wednesday slapped down a request from Donald Trump to submit his DNA in a rape lawsuit months after the deadline had passed.
Trump provided no good reason for his 11th-hour request, which his accuser E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers called a delay tactic, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan found. Trump had also asked for access to Carroll’s DNA data records.
“Nor is there any legitimate basis for this Court to accept Mr. Trump’s offer to provide his DNA sample made contingent on the Court granting his application, which it does not,” Kaplan wrote, denying the request.
Trump’s request came three days after Kaplan set the case’s April 25 trial date.
The former president’s lawyer Joe Tacopina did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
