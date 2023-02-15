Oregon bourbon scandal: OLCC chair defends commission in combative remarks

By Noelle Crombie Oregonian

The chair of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission on Wednesday broke his silence on the bourbon diversion scandal that has engulfed the agency he helps oversee with a defiant and confusing diatribe about questions from the press, the citizen panel’s heavy workload and what he described as its commitment to transparency even as he continues to refuse to answer questions.

The commissioners met in public for the first time since the Oregonian/OregonLive’s revelations last week about an internal investigation into the longstanding practice of setting aside liquor for employees and others. Six agency managers, including the executive director and his longtime deputy director, were implicated and reprimanded.

The room was nearly full, many of the seats taken by liquor agents who operate state-regulated stores. Gov. Tina Kotek’s press secretary attended. So, too, did Oregon Department of Corrections Inspector General Craig Prins, Kotek’s choice to succeed Executive Director Steve Marks, who resigned effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Chair Paul Rosenbaum opened the meeting with an energetic and extensive defense of the board of commissioners, whose members are volunteers and Gov. Kate Brown appointees. The body sets policy for the state agency but leaves day-to-day operations to agency staff.

Rosenbaum spoke in vague terms, his voice occasionally rising, never mentioning Marks by name or the findings of the investigation that found Marks and the other five OLCC officials had bottles of highly sought-after bourbon set aside to buy for their personal use.

The Oregon Department of Justice on Friday announced it would open a criminal investigation into the liquor diversion by OLCC managers. The practice was longstanding and common by employees at the agency, which has been led by Marks, a Gov. John Kitzhaber appointee, for about nine years.

The agency’s human resources investigation began June 3, more than a month after a departing employee reported that the liquor warehouse supervisor set aside bottles of bourbon “and has them sent to stores so higher ups” can pick them up.

In each case, the managers purchased the bottles; each of them denied selling the liquor, which can go for thousands of dollars on the so-called secondary market, and said they kept them for their personal use or gave them as gifts. In interviews last year, each of the officials, including Marks, said they did not sell the liquor they obtained.

Kotek learned of the investigation and its findings on Feb. 1. That week, she asked for Marks to resign, though her office subsequently said Kotek learned of the investigation after she made the request.

She called for the swift ouster of all involved. Two weeks later, Marks resigned. The others remained employed as of earlier this week. The commission members on Wednesday made no remarks about their status.

Rosenbaum described the OLCC as “the most open public agency in the state, bar none.”

He went on to elaborate on the commissioners’ importance, the amount of reading material they receive and their significant authority over the liquor and marijuana industries – revenue-generating juggernauts for state coffers at an estimated $941 million combined.

He said the seven commissioners have “not dodged the press,” though none of them have responded to questions from the Oregonian/OregonLive despite multiple requests.

“So please dear God stop asking us to make comments on this,” he said. “It’s inappropriate other than now.”

The remarks that followed were difficult to track.

“What did we know? Nothing,” he said. “Nothing. There is not one person up here who knew a thing about the process, the procedure, the thing we are all discussing today. Not one.”

It was unclear whether Rosenbaum was referring to the previously common practice of setting aside liquor for OLCC employees, the internal investigation into that practice or the involvement of Marks.

“If we didn’t know about it, and we didn’t, then how could we participate in it?” he said. “We didn’t. So stop asking questions about that. I am telling you nobody knew anything about this.”

He went on to say, however, that he was informed last fall “about this issue” by Rich Evans, a retired Oregon State Police superintendent who directs the liquor agency’s compliance and licensing division.

Rosenbaum said Evans told him there was a “full investigation” and “a full finding of facts” that were placed in the employment records of those involved. He did not say whether Evans told him that Marks was among those involved or the names of anyone involved.

He said he was told the employment records were confidential.

“Let me say it again: It was confidential,” Rosenbaum said. “Let me say it a third time so the press understands it, understands it more than anyone else, it was confidential.”

At one point, an Oregon Department of Justice lawyer who sat with the commissioners interrupted Rosenbaum, warning him that his extensive remarks were not part of an agenda item as required under the state’s public meetings law.

Rosenbaum moved on.

The rest of the commission members did not directly address the diversion of bourbon or Marks’ role in it.

Commissioner Dennis Doherty called the OLCC a “beautiful, beautiful agency” with dedicated employees.

“We are taking shots up here and they are sitting back there wondering what the hell is going on,” he said. He said he wants to move through “my anger, my frustration, my surprise, my disappointment,” though he didn’t elaborate on the source of those emotions.

One of the liquor store agents in the audience said the diversion of bottles of Kentucky bourbon was overblown. Traci Brumbles, who operates the store in Rainier, said she attended the meeting to make sure the commissioners were “standing steady.”

“We are all in this together,” she said.

Rosenbaum, 80, of Portland, is in his second term on the commission and has served since 2017. State campaign finance records show he has given to many Democratic candidates over the years and last year made two contributions totaling $15,000 to former Sen. Betsy Johnson who ran for governor and lost to Kotek.

Rosenbaum refused another interview request Wednesday made through the agency’s spokesperson Mark Pettinger. The rest of the commission also declined to answer questions from The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The commission voted to hire Prins as an interim agency leader.

During a break in the meeting, Prins said he is taking on the job with “open eyes.”

He said his first priority: reading the internal investigation the agency had kept under wraps and “digging into the crisis at hand and working on it to get through it.”