Police investigating after woman found dead in northeast Spokane

Police are investigating a “suspicious death” of a woman who was found Wednesday afternoon in northeast Spokane.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of East Diamond Avenue for a death investigation, Spokane police said in a news release.

Officers discovered the woman dead and observations of the body led officers to believe there was “potential criminality.” The police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

The identity of the woman and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner, police said. No other information was available.