Spokane Black Voices: Seizing the opportunity

Editor’s note: Nwannediya Kalu’s essay was selected as part of last year’s Black Voices Symposium. She was then selected to work as one of The Spokesman-Review’s high school summer interns. Wednesday, she will be introducing the high school submissions for the year’s Spokane Black Voices Symposium.

Creating space for people, especially youth, to bring their voice into places where they may not be traditionally accepted is crucial. Thankfully, I have been blessed with opportunities from The Black Lens and The Spokesman-Review to have that much-needed safe space.

My life has consisted of a lot of “wow” factors. Being a part of the first Black Voices Symposium during my junior year at Rogers High School school was one of them.

Reciting my poem, “A Planted Seed,” was an experience I will never forget.

Hearing the perspectives of Black students within the community and all around seeing the highlights of Black excellence was amazing.

Having the opportunity to share my voice with the community opened doors for me.

I was hired as a high school intern for The Spokesman-Review that following summer, and I interviewed the mayor of Spokane and the former NAACP president of the Spokane chapter.

I gained wisdom from educated journalists from different walks of life. Journalism was different from any sort of work I had done, but it is a craft that is a true blessing to partake in.

My favorite memory of working at the paper is from “We the People,” the S-R’s weekly lesson in civics where reporters base a story on questions from the Naturalization Test immigrants must pass to become United States citizens.

The first week of the internship, the interns were sent to the streets to ask individuals what they thought about democracy. I was not expecting to get such hands-on activity and truly step into the shoes of a journalist.

The gratitude I have for the experience is immense. I made new friends who shared the same passion for writing that I have and was always met with kindness, authenticity, creativity and life advice I will pass along.

The word I would use to describe my time in both of these spaces is thankful – for all the positivity, love and motivation from those that I came across in this journey.