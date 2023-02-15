Tuesday Morning closing local stores

A day after news broke of the company filing bankruptcy, Tuesday Morning sent an email to customers announcing that it intends to close its stores located in Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene.

The company website listed both stores in a list of closures. An employee at one of the stores confirmed Wednesday that the closure date was March 31 for both the Spokane Valley store, at 13808 E. Indiana Ave., and the Coeur d’Alene location, at 227 W. Appleway Ave.

The Dallas-based discount retailer filed for bankruptcy in the Northern District of Texas listing liabilities between $100 and $500 million. The company emerged from a previous bankruptcy in January 2021.

At that time, it closed about 200 stores and cut several employees. Founded in 1974, Tuesday Morning operates 490 stores and specializes in home goods, furnishings and related products. As of June 30, 2021, it employed 1,607 people full time, and 4,692 part time.

Equity firm buys Pointe Pest

The parent company of Pointe Pest Control, which has locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene, has been acquired by a private equity firm based in St. Louis.

Pointe Pacific Northwest operates pest control businesses in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana. It has been acquired by Thompson Street Capital Partners under the newly formed PestCo Holdings LLC.

Pointe Pacific Northwest was founded by Jacob Borg and Pointe Illinois was founded by his brother, Jared Borg, and business partner, Kyle Woodbury. With the purchase, the two Pointe companies will combine under PestCo’s team and resources, according to the news release.

“Pointe Pacific Northwest is a well-known brand in the industry with an excellent track record of growth and expertise in residential pest control,” said Jay Keating, CEO of PestCo.

From local reports