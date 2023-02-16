Difference makers: Julian Strawther, Rasir Bolton guide Gonzaga to blowout win over Loyola Marymount

JULIAN STRAWTHER

The junior wing picked up right where he left off against BYU last Saturday in Spokane. Strawther scored 22 points in the opening half versus Loyola Marymount (he had 17 points in the second half as Gonzaga rallied past the Cougars). Strawther hit 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers, but his most impressive play might have been his soaring dunk of a lob pass to finish off a fastbreak. He played all 20 first-half minutes and also contributed two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Strawther finished with six 3-pointers and scored 28 points in 28 minutes.

RASIR BOLTON

The fifth-year senior guard was instrumental in the Zags building a big lead early. Bolton connected on all six of his first-half shots and scored 12 points as Gonzaga bolted to a 68-28 halftime lead. He was aggressive driving to the rim – he didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in the opening half – and finished in transition.

Bolton didn’t score in the second half, but he only played 7 minutes as Gonzaga went to its bench with a comfortable lead. He finished 6 of 9 from the field and didn’t commit a turnover in 22 minutes.

KEY MOMENT

It was basically every moment from the opening tip to closing seconds of the first half. Gonzaga put on a clinic in the first 20 minutes at both ends of the court. The Zags went on a 20-0 run to boost their lead to 25-4 behind Strawther’s nine points and Bolton’s eight . Gonzaga’s defense held LMU scoreless for nearly 5 minutes. The margin reached 30 points on Malachi Smith’s steal and layup. Smith’s dunk in the closing seconds stretched GU’s edge to 40 at halftime. GU’s 68 first-half points were more than it scored in a 68-67 loss to LMU last month in Spokane.