District basketball roundup: Mt. Spokane boys, Mead girls win 3A district title games; Gonzaga Prep girls stay alive in 4A

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball district and state tournament action from across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 73, Kennewick 40: Maverick Sanders scored 20 points with eight rebounds, Ryan Lafferty added 15 points and the Wildcats (22-1) beat the Lions (15-9) in the winner-to-state district title game. Mt. Spokane used a 27-3 run through the third and start of the fourth quarter to open up what was a two-point game at the half. Jonah Gebers finished with 14 points for Kennewick.

Walla Walla 71, Ferris 54: Dane Gardea scored 17 points to lead four in double figures and the Blue Devils (11-12) eliminated the visiting Saxons (16-7). Dylan Skaife led Ferris with 21 points.

District 8 2A

Pullman 64, West Valley 53: Jaedyn Brown scored 24 points and the Greyhounds (22-0) beat the visiting Eagles (18-4) in the district title game.

Ben Fried scored 15 points and Rosko Schroder had 14 for WV. Both teams qualified for a District 5/6/8 crossover Saturday.

District 8 4A

Kamiakin 47, Lewis and Clark 41: Peter Dress scored 16 points and the Braves (18-6) eliminated the visiting Tigers (8-15). Paolo Murray led LC with 13 points.

Girls District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 57, Central Valley 42: Lucy Lynn and Taliah Lee scored 16 points apiece, Gillian Bears added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (16-7) topped the Bears (16-7) in a loser-out.

G-Prep travels to Chiawana for the winner-to-state third-place game Saturday.

Autumn Agnew and Eden Sander led CV with 11 points apiece.

Chiawana 70, Lewis and Clark 48: Kaia Foster scored 16 points to lead four in double figures and the Riverhawks (14-9) eliminated the visiting Tigers (10-13). Kayla Vue led LC with 13 points.

District 8 3A

Mead 74, Kennewick 48: Teryn Gardner scored 26 points with four 3-pointers, Natalie Braun added 19 and the visiting Panthers (18-3) beat the Lions (14-10) in the winner-to-state district title game.

Mead used a 19-8 run in the second quarter to take control. Haylee Johnson led Kennewick with 26 points.

Mt. Spokane 53, Walla Walla 48: Abby Priddy scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and the visiting Wildcats (13-10) eliminated the Blue Devils (11-13). Mt. Spokane travels to face Kennewick in the district’s winner-to-state second place game Saturday.

District 8 2A

Clarkston 73, Shadle Park 35: Eloise Teasley scored 18 points, Kendall Wallace added 13 and the Bantams beat the Highlanders in the district title game.

Tameria Thompson led Shadle with 12 points. Both teams advance to a District 5/6/8 crossover Saturday.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 63, Eagle 50: Madi Symons scored 24 points with 15 rebounds, Teagan Colvin added 23 points and the top-seeded Vikings (22-2) came from behind to beat the Mustangs (14-13) in a State 5A first-round game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. CdA plays Boise in a semifinal Friday at 1 p.m.

Sandpoint 54, Minico 49: Aliya Strock scored 20 points and the third-seeded Bulldogs (18-5) outlasted the sixth-seeded Spartans (16-8) in a State 4A first-round game at Timberline HS in Boise. Sandpoint faces seventh-seeded Columbia in a semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m.

Timberlake 61, Filer 42: Malia Miller scored 17 points, Ciara Soumas and Jenna Chase added 11 apiece and the Tigers (21-2) beat the Wildcats (15-10) in a State 4A first-round game at Skyview HS in Nampa. Timberlake faces Teton in a semifinal Friday at 4 p.m.